Premier League Gameweek 1
Hull City
Aug 22, 2026 12.30pm
MKM Stadium
Man Utd

Man United injury, suspension list and return dates vs. Hull: Benjamin Sesko, Mason Mount, Matthijs de Ligt latest

By | , Last updated:

Sesko, Mount, De Ligt latest: Man United injury, suspension list vs. Hull
© Imago / Sportimage

Manchester United will be aiming to begin their 2026-27 Premier League campaign on a winning note when they head to newly-promoted Hull City on Saturday afternoon.

The Red Devils finished third in last season's Premier League tablewhile Hull secured a return to England's top flight courtesy of their Championship playoff success.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up all of Man United's injury and suspension issues ahead of the game with Hull.

Matthijs de Ligt

© Imago

Status: Out

Type of injury: Back

Possible return date: Unknown

De Ligt has not played since the end of 2025 due to a long-term back injury, which has since required an operation, but the centre-back is now back in training and very much on course to be available for selection in the first half of the 2026-27 campaign.

Benjamin Sesko

© Iconsport / PA Images / Icon Sport

Status: Major doubt

Type of injury: Shin

Possible return date: August 22 (vs. Hull)

Sesko has been absent with a shin injury since the end of last season, and he missed the team's entire pre-season, but the striker has been in training this week and has a slight chance of being involved on Saturday.

Mason Mount

© Imago / Bildbyran

Status: Major doubt

Type of injury: Foot

Possible return date: August 22 (vs. Hull)

Mount has been missing since suffering a foot injury against Paris Saint-Germain in pre-season, and the midfielder is not yet in training, so a spot in the squad this weekend is highly unlikely.

Manuel Ugarte

© Imago / Sportimage

Status: Out

Type of injury: Knee

Possible return date: Unknown

Ugarte suffered a serious knee injury while representing Uruguay at the 2026 World Cup, and the midfielder is out for a significant period of time.

Karl Darlow

© Iconsport / PA Images

Status: Major doubt

Type of injury: Unknown

Possible return date: August 22 (vs. Hull City)

Darlow has not yet played for Man United due to a surgical procedure that he had at the end of last season, and the new signing is a major doubt for this match.

Tom Heaton

© Imago / IMAGO / News Images

Status: Major doubt

Type of injury: Hamstring

Possible return date: August 22 (vs. Hull City)

Heaton suffered a hamstring injury during Man United's pre-season, and it is currently unclear when the experienced goalkeeper will be available for selection again.

MAN UNITED'S SUSPENSION LIST

Man United have no players banned for this match.

Google Preferred Source
Author photo

Written by

People mentioned in this article :

Teams mentioned in this article :

Manchester United related articles
Football related articles
Subscribe to our newsletter

Get FREE daily news and in-depth previews for games from the biggest leagues and competitions in world football — straight to your inbox.

Subscribe