Man United injury, suspension list and return dates vs. Hull: Benjamin Sesko, Mason Mount, Matthijs de Ligt latest

Manchester United will be aiming to begin their 2026-27 Premier League campaign on a winning note when they head to newly-promoted Hull City on Saturday afternoon.
The Red Devils finished third in last season's Premier League table, while Hull secured a return to England's top flight courtesy of their Championship playoff success.
Here, Sports Mole rounds up all of Man United's injury and suspension issues ahead of the game with Hull.
Matthijs de Ligt
© Imago
Status: Out
Type of injury: Back
Possible return date: Unknown
De Ligt has not played since the end of 2025 due to a long-term back injury, which has since required an operation, but the centre-back is now back in training and very much on course to be available for selection in the first half of the 2026-27 campaign.
Benjamin Sesko
© Iconsport / PA Images / Icon Sport
Status: Major doubt
Type of injury: Shin
Possible return date: August 22 (vs. Hull)
Sesko has been absent with a shin injury since the end of last season, and he missed the team's entire pre-season, but the striker has been in training this week and has a slight chance of being involved on Saturday.
Mason Mount
Status: Major doubt
Type of injury: Foot
Possible return date: August 22 (vs. Hull)
Mount has been missing since suffering a foot injury against Paris Saint-Germain in pre-season, and the midfielder is not yet in training, so a spot in the squad this weekend is highly unlikely.
Manuel Ugarte
Status: Out
Type of injury: Knee
Possible return date: Unknown
Ugarte suffered a serious knee injury while representing Uruguay at the 2026 World Cup, and the midfielder is out for a significant period of time.
Karl Darlow
Status: Major doubt
Type of injury: Unknown
Possible return date: August 22 (vs. Hull City)
Darlow has not yet played for Man United due to a surgical procedure that he had at the end of last season, and the new signing is a major doubt for this match.
Tom Heaton
Status: Major doubt
Type of injury: Hamstring
Possible return date: August 22 (vs. Hull City)
Heaton suffered a hamstring injury during Man United's pre-season, and it is currently unclear when the experienced goalkeeper will be available for selection again.
MAN UNITED'S SUSPENSION LIST
Man United have no players banned for this match.