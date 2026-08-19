Man United injury, suspension list and return dates vs. Hull: Benjamin Sesko, Mason Mount, Matthijs de Ligt latest

Manchester United will be aiming to begin their 2026-27 Premier League campaign on a winning note when they head to newly-promoted Hull City on Saturday afternoon.

The Red Devils finished third in last season's Premier League table, while Hull secured a return to England's top flight courtesy of their Championship playoff success.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up all of Man United's injury and suspension issues ahead of the game with Hull.

© Imago

Status: Out

Type of injury: Back

Possible return date: Unknown

De Ligt has not played since the end of 2025 due to a long-term back injury, which has since required an operation, but the centre-back is now back in training and very much on course to be available for selection in the first half of the 2026-27 campaign.

© Iconsport / PA Images / Icon Sport

Status: Major doubt

Type of injury: Shin

Possible return date: August 22 (vs. Hull)

Sesko has been absent with a shin injury since the end of last season, and he missed the team's entire pre-season, but the striker has been in training this week and has a slight chance of being involved on Saturday.

© Imago / Bildbyran

Status: Major doubt

Type of injury: Foot

Possible return date: August 22 (vs. Hull)

Mount has been missing since suffering a foot injury against Paris Saint-Germain in pre-season, and the midfielder is not yet in training, so a spot in the squad this weekend is highly unlikely.

© Imago / Sportimage

Status: Out

Type of injury: Knee

Possible return date: Unknown

Ugarte suffered a serious knee injury while representing Uruguay at the 2026 World Cup, and the midfielder is out for a significant period of time.

Karl Darlow

© Iconsport / PA Images

Status: Major doubt

Type of injury: Unknown

Possible return date: August 22 (vs. Hull City)

Darlow has not yet played for Man United due to a surgical procedure that he had at the end of last season, and the new signing is a major doubt for this match.

Tom Heaton

© Imago / IMAGO / News Images

Status: Major doubt

Type of injury: Hamstring

Possible return date: August 22 (vs. Hull City)

Heaton suffered a hamstring injury during Man United's pre-season, and it is currently unclear when the experienced goalkeeper will be available for selection again.

MAN UNITED'S SUSPENSION LIST

Man United have no players banned for this match.