Hull City vs. Man Utd: Head-to-head record and past meetings ahead of Premier League clash

Manchester United will begin their 2026-27 Premier League campaign with a clash against newly-promoted Hull City on Saturday afternoon.

The Red Devils will be aiming to push the likes of Arsenal for the Premier League title this term, while any spot over 18th would be considered a successful campaign for Hull.

Here, Sports Mole takes an in-depth look at the head-to-head record and previous meetings between the two sides ahead of their contest this weekend.

Head-to-head record

Previous meetings: 18

Hull City wins: 3

Draws: 2

Manchester United wins: 13

Man United and Hull have only locked horns on 18 occasions throughout history, and it is the former that lead the overall head-to-head record 13 wins to three, while there have also been two draws.

Hull were actually victorious in two of the first three meetings between the two sides in all competitions, while they beat Man United 2-1 in the second leg of their EFL Cup semi-final in January 2017, but the Red Devils still managed to progress to the final 3-2 on aggregate.

In the Premier League, the pair have met on 10 occasions, with Man United winning eight of those matches and drawing twice, so Hull would create history with a victory in this clash.

The last match between the two sides was actually a goalless draw, with Hull able to take a point from Old Trafford in the second half of the 2016-17 campaign.

Between February 1975 and November 2014, Man United won 10 straight matches against the Tigers, including a 5-0 success in the EFL Cup back in 1987.

Man United were 1-0 winners over Hull on their last visit to the Tigers in August 2016.

All meetings

Feb 01, 2017: Manchester United 0-0 Hull City (Premier League)

Jan 26, 2017: Hull City 2-1 Manchester United (EFL Cup Semi-Finals)

Jan 10, 2017: Manchester United 2-0 Hull City (EFL Cup Semi-Finals)

Aug 27, 2016: Hull City 0-1 Manchester United (Premier League)

May 24, 2015: Hull City 0-0 Manchester United (Premier League)

Nov 29, 2014: Manchester United 3-0 Hull City (Premier League)

May 06, 2014: Manchester United 3-1 Hull City (Premier League)

Dec 26, 2013: Hull City 2-3 Manchester United (Premier League)

Jan 23, 2010: Manchester United 4-0 Hull City (Premier League)

Dec 27, 2009: Hull City 1-3 Manchester United (Premier League)

May 24, 2009: Hull City 0-1 Manchester United (Premier League)

Nov 01, 2008: Manchester United 4-3 Hull City (Premier League)

Oct 07, 1987: Hull City 0-1 Manchester United (EFL Cup Second Round)

Sept 23, 1987: Manchester United 5-0 Hull City (EFL Cup Second Round)

Feb 15, 1975: Manchester United 2-0 Hull City (First Division)

Nov 23, 1974: Hull City 2-0 Manchester United (First Division)

Jan 12, 1952: Manchester United 0-2 Hull City (FA Cup Third Round)

Feb 26, 1949: Hull City 0-1 Manchester United (FA Cup Quarter-Finals)

Last 10 Premier League meetings

Feb 01, 2017: Manchester United 0-0 Hull City (Premier League)

Aug 27, 2016: Hull City 0-1 Manchester United (Premier League)

May 24, 2015: Hull City 0-0 Manchester United (Premier League)

Nov 29, 2014: Manchester United 3-0 Hull City (Premier League)

May 06, 2014: Manchester United 3-1 Hull City (Premier League)

Dec 26, 2013: Hull City 2-3 Manchester United (Premier League)

Jan 23, 2010: Manchester United 4-0 Hull City (Premier League)

Dec 27, 2009: Hull City 1-3 Manchester United (Premier League)

May 24, 2009: Hull City 0-1 Manchester United (Premier League)

Nov 01, 2008: Manchester United 4-3 Hull City (Premier League)

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