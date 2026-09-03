PSG table new contract offer for Khvicha Kvaratskhelia after Dembele breakthrough

Paris Saint-Germain have reportedly submitted a new contract offer to Khvicha Kvaratskhelia as the European champions move quickly to secure another key member of Luis Enrique’s attack following their breakthrough with Ousmane Dembele.

PSG recently reached an agreement with Dembele over a new deal running until June 2030 following months of negotiations.

Those talks had reportedly been held up by the financial terms of the extension, with the France international seeking an improved salary while the Parisian club were determined to maintain their wage structure.

With that issue now resolved, PSG have turned their attention towards Kvaratskhelia.

The Georgia international is already contracted until June 2029, meaning there is no immediate pressure on PSG to reach an agreement, but his importance to Luis Enrique’s side has seemingly convinced the club to act early.

PSG submit Kvaratskhelia contract offer

According to PSG insider Djamel, an extension offer has already been placed on the table for the 25-year-old.

Catalan outlet Sport has also reported the approach, although the financial terms and proposed length of the new agreement have not yet emerged.

Kvaratskhelia is regarded internally as one of the central figures in PSG’s long-term project, with both his performances and attitude said to be highly valued at the club.

That status has only strengthened following an outstanding 2025-26 campaign.

The former Napoli attacker registered 19 goals and 11 assists across 48 appearances in all competitions, establishing himself as an indispensable member of Luis Enrique’s frontline.

His performances in Europe were particularly impressive.

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Kvaratskhelia form underlines importance to PSG

Kvaratskhelia recorded 10 goals and seven assists in 16 Champions League appearances last season, playing a major role in another successful European campaign for PSG.

That production has also placed him among the contenders for the 2026 Ballon d’Or.

While an extension is therefore not urgently required from a contractual perspective, PSG’s approach appears to form part of a wider strategy of tying down their most important players before their current deals begin to enter more sensitive territory.

Dembele is the latest senior figure to reach an agreement with the club, and Kvaratskhelia now appears to be next on the list.

For PSG, securing the Georgian would offer further stability to an attacking structure that has become central to Luis Enrique’s success.

For Kvaratskhelia, a fresh agreement would reflect the significant rise in his status since arriving in Paris and the importance he now holds within the club’s sporting project.