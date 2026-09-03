Preview: Fulham vs Crystal Palace - prediction, team news, lineups

Fulham and Crystal Palace will both be looking for their first wins of the 2026-27 Premier League campaign when they lock horns at Craven Cottage on Saturday afternoon.

Palace have lost to Everton and Manchester City in their opening two matches of the season, while Fulham have been beaten by Chelsea and Sunderland.

Match preview

Not too much attention should be paid to the Premier League table at this stage of the campaign, but it does not make great early reading for Fulham, who are down in 16th with zero points from two matches.

Alvaro Arbeloa's side lost 3-2 to West London rivals Chelsea in their campaign opener before suffering a 1-0 defeat to Sunderland last time out, but Fulham do have a home victory to their name this term, recording a 3-0 win over AFC Wimbledon in the EFL Cup on August 27.

This match is even more important for Fulham given that their next two league games are against Liverpool and Manchester United, and Arbeloa will be desperate to put a Premier League victory on the board as soon as possible.

Fulham have only actually won one of their last eight matches against Palace, losing three of the last four, including a 2-1 reverse in the corresponding game last term.

The Cottagers ended the summer transfer window with seven new signings; Gonzalo Garcia was the headline arrival, while Sasa Lukic, Issa Diop, Harry Wilson and Raul Jimenez were among those to depart.

© Iconsport / Paul Terry, Sportimage

Palace, meanwhile, made 10 signings over the summer; Adam Wharton stayed, but key players in the shape of Maxence Lacroix and Daniel Munoz moved on.

The Eagles lost 2-0 to Everton in their 2026-27 Premier League opener before going down 4-1 to Manchester City last time out, and they are down in 18th spot in the division on zero points.

Pierre Sage's side are about to enter a very busy period, with their Europa League league phase campaign beginning against Lech on September 17, while they will take on Middlesbrough in the EFL Cup on September 8 ahead of a home Premier League clash with Ipswich Town.

Palace can take plenty of heart from their recent form against Fulham, and they have not actually been beaten by the Cottagers at Craven Cottage since January 2005.

The Eagles have won on each of their last three trips to Fulham in all competitions.

Fulham Premier League form:

Fulham form (all competitions):

Crystal Palace Premier League form:

Team News

© Iconsport / PA Images

Fulham will again be without the services of Tom Cairney due to a long-term knee injury, but the home team are otherwise in strong shape for their clash with Palace.

Arbeloa is likely to introduce Shea Charles into his starting side, with Oscar Bobb potentially the player to drop out, but Gonzalo Garcia, who has scored twice in his first three appearances for his new club after arriving from Real Madrid, will again lead the line.

David Affengruber, Manuel Angel and Hugo Larsson are all in line for potential debuts.

As for Palace, deadline-day arrivals Honest Ahanor, Ben Chilwell, Quentin Timber and Dario Osorio could all potentially be involved for the Eagles in this Premier League clash.

Dwight McNeil could replace Eddie Nketiah in the starting side, but Sage is unlikely to go overboard in terms of changes, with Jacob Larsen again potentially lead the line.

Wharton will also feature in the middle of midfield; the Englishman was linked with a move away from Selhurst Park over the summer but has ultimately remained with the club.

Chadi Riad (knee), Jean-Philippe Mateta (thigh) and Ismaila Sarr (groin) will miss out for Palace through injury.

Fulham possible starting lineup:

Leno; Castagne, Andersen, Bassey, Robinson; Berge, Charles; Iwobi, King, Palacios; G Garcia

Crystal Palace possible starting lineup:

Henderson; Canvot, Richards, Tomiyasu; Khalaili, Kamada, Wharton, Mitchell; McNeil, Larsen, Pino

We say: Fulham 2-1 Crystal Palace

Both managers will be eyeing their first Premier League wins; we are expecting it to be tight in terms of the scoreline, with a draw not ruled out, but home advantage could allow Arbeloa's team to navigate their way to all three points.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.