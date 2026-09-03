Chelsea transfer news: BlueCo strike again as Brazilian starlet Denner signs on staggering contract length

Chelsea have formally announced the signing of Brazilian starlet Denner.

The Blues are currently recovering from a hectic summer transfer window in which 10 fresh faces have been added to the first-team squad and as many as 19 have left on a permanent or temporary basis.

However, BlueCo have always been keeping one eye on acquiring prospects from around the world, some deals proving more successful than others.

Deivid Washington is one youngster signed from Brazil who did not make an impact in the senior ranks, while Angelo Gabriel was quickly sold to the Saudi Pro League.

Nevertheless, Chelsea have invested time in assessing the development of Denner, a left-back who has progressed at Corinthians.

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Chelsea complete Denner signing

On Thursday afternoon, it was confirmed that the 18-year-old had officially completed a transfer to Stamford Bridge.

Despite his young age and being yet to prove himself at senior level, Chelsea chiefs have staggeringly handed him a contract until 2034.

The left-sided defender will now spend time in Chelsea's academy ranks, now known as Cobham Next Gen.

Denner did not make a single first-team appearance for Corinthians, but he contributed four goals and one assist from 23 appearances for the Under-20s side.

He is also a three-cap Brazil Under-17 international.

At this point in time, it is unclear whether Denner will initially come into contention for the Under-19s or Under-21s at Chelsea.