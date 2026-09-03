Transfer window 2026: AI predicts which summer signings will flop as three Spurs newcomers named

The 2026 summer transfer window saw Premier League clubs spend a record-breaking amount as they looked to strengthen ahead of the new campaign.

But while some signings could go on to become instant successes, there are always players who struggle to live up to the hype.

Sports Mole asked AI to predict the potential flops from this summer's biggest moves, looking beyond simply picking the most expensive transfers.

It is worth stressing that these are AI's predictions rather than necessarily our own views, and several of these stars have every chance of proving the predictions wrong.

© Iconsport / David Klein / Sportimage

Rogers has enjoyed an excellent rise at Aston Villa, but AI believes the £117m move to Chelsea could put him under enormous pressure.

Chelsea have a huge amount of competition in attacking areas and expectations will be sky-high given the fee.

The question is whether Rogers can consistently reproduce his Villa form in a very different environment.

Sandro Tonali to Tottenham

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Tonali has already shown his quality at Newcastle, but a £100m price tag means simply having a good season may not be enough.

AI believes Tottenham will expect the Italy international to become a dominant midfielder immediately, while adapting to a different tactical system could make it difficult to match his previous influence.

Mateus Fernandes to Tottenham

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Another Tottenham signing makes the list, with AI questioning whether Fernandes has done enough to justify an £85m investment at this stage of his career.

The Portuguese midfielder clearly has considerable potential, but if he takes time to settle into his new surroundings, that enormous price tag could quickly become a major talking point.

Nico Gonzalez to Newcastle

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Nico Gonzalez's Manchester City spell did little to suggest that Newcastle's £50m investment is guaranteed to pay off.

AI's concern is that the midfielder could struggle to make himself indispensable at St James' Park and ultimately become an expensive squad player rather than the influential enforcer that Newcastle need.

Nicolas Jackson to Aston Villa

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Jackson represents perhaps the biggest classic boom-or-bust signing on the list.

The forward has shown flashes of excellent ability but has also been criticised for inconsistency and his finishing. If those issues follow him from Chelsea to Villa, AI believes the £65m fee could quickly look like poor business.

Mykhailo Mudryk to Tottenham

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Mudryk is the wildcard selection after a surprise move to Tottenham on loan with a £75m option to buy.

The temporary deal gives Spurs some protection, but AI believes committing that amount of money would be a major gamble if Mudryk again fails to turn his enormous potential into consistent Premier League performances.

AI's three biggest 2026 summer transfer flops named

Of the six churned out, AI identified Rogers, Jackson and Fernandes as the three most likely to struggle.

The common thread is the combination of sizeable transfer fees, huge expectations and questions over whether their existing form will translate to their new clubs.

Whether that prediction proves accurate remains to be seen, but with millions of pounds at stake, these are certainly six players worth keeping an eye on this season.