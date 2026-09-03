Preview: Luton Town vs Leyton Orient - prediction, team news, lineups

Luton Town will be looking to pick up another important victory when they welcome Leyton Orient to Kenilworth Road on Saturday.

The hosts currently sit seventh in the League One table, while the visitors are eighth.

Match preview

Luton got back to winning ways on Wednesday as they picked up a crucial 2-0 victory over Stockport County.

Nahki Wells and Callum Marshall were on target for the Hatters, with head coach Jack Wilshere branding it a "really important" result.

Wilshere was delighted with Luton's defensive performance in particular as they bounced back from conceding five goals to Mansfield Town in their previous game.

Wilshere admitted that result came as a "shock", but he will be hopeful it becomes an outlier this season as Luton eye promotion to the Championship.

It is also worth noting that Luton have an excellent home record, going unbeaten in their last seven competitive games at Kenilworth Road and losing just one of their last 15.

© Imago / Martin Dalton

Leyton Orient, meanwhile, will be riding high after they thumped Bromley 5-0 in their most recent game on Tuesday.

Jaze Kabia and Yusuf Akhamrich both bagged braces and Armando Dobra was also on target for the O's, with head coach Richie Wellens hailing his side's "unbelievable" display.

It was an impressive show of resilience from Leyton Orient, who had been thumped 3-1 by Barnsley days before the trip to Bromley.

However, they have failed to beat Luton in their last seven meetings across all competitions, with their last victory coming all the way back in 2008.

Luton Town League One form:

Luton Town form (all competitions):

Leyton Orient League One form:

Leyton Orient form (all competitions):

Team News

© Imago / IMAGO / PRiME Media Images

Luton could bring Isaiah Jones into the side for Benedict Benagr, having made that change at half-time against Stockport.

Wells will continue leading the line, having scored four goals in four league games so far this season, with support out wide from Jamie Donley and Kasey Palmer.

Leyton Orient may be forced to make at least one change after Phil Chinedu was forced off against Bromley, with Theo Archibald in line to replace him.

Kabia and Akhamrich are expected to start in attack alongside Demetri Mitchell after they both scored braces on Tuesday.

Luton Town possible starting lineup:

Keeley; Ashby, Odofin, Andersen Johnston, Jones; Donley, Walsh, Gore, Palmer; Wells

Leyton Orient possible starting lineup:

Phillips; Stevens, Olowu, Forrester; Wellens, Hayden, El Mizouni, Archibald; Akhamrich, Mitchell; Kabia

We say: Luton Town 2-1 Leyton Orient

Luton have an excellent record against Leyton Orient and an impressive recent record at home, which is why we are backing them to pick up an important win.

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