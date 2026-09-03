Nottingham Forest lineup vs. Tottenham: Predicted XI for Premier League clash as Daniel Munoz starts

Nottingham Forest summer signing Daniel Munoz could come straight in for his full debut in Saturday's Premier League clash with Tottenham Hotspur at the City Ground.

The Colombia international was reunited with ex-Crystal Palace manager Oliver Glasner on the penultimate day of the transfer window, and the right wing-back spot in Forest's 3-4-2-1 system is calling his name.

Glasner should therefore demote Ola Aina to the bench, as Neco Williams - who won the penalty for Morgan Gibbs-White to convert in the 2-2 draw with Liverpool - is safe on the opposite flank.

Gibbs-White's spot kick at Anfield was his 17th Premier League goal involvement in 2026 - 13 of his own and four assists - the second-most of any player behind Bruno Fernandes's 22.

The playmaker is expected to comprise part of an untouched frontline alongside Dan Ndoye and Igor Jesus, the latter of whom has won more duels (21) than any other Premier League player so far this season.

Forest are sweating on the fitness of Ibrahim Sangare after a calf injury kept him out of the draw with Liverpool, so James McAtee and Xaver Schlager could reprise their midfield partnership in gameweek three.

However, Schlager's fellow new signing Ousmane Diomande could be restricted to a watching brief again, as Jair Cunha, Murillo and Nikola Milenkovic shield Matz Sels.

Nottingham Forest possible starting lineup:

Sels; Milenkovic, Cunha, Murillo; Munoz, Schlager, McAtee, Williams; Gibbs-White, Ndoye; Jesus

> Click here to see how Tottenham could line up against Nottingham Forest