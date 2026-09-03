Tottenham lineup vs. Nottingham Forest: Predicted XI amid Savio, James Maddison injury concerns

Tottenham Hotspur manager Roberto De Zerbi is awaiting news on Savio and James Maddison ahead of Saturday's Premier League fixture with Nottingham Forest at the City Ground.

The former was absent from last weekend's 2-0 defeat to Newcastle United due to muscular fatigue, while Maddison missed out after sustaining a shoulder injury in the gameweek one loss to Brentford.

De Zerbi expressed hope that Savio would return for gameweek three, but while there are no guarantees over the Brazilian's fitness, an unchanged attack is not out of the question.

Mohammed Kudus is finally available again after seven months, but having only made his return as a substitute against the Magpies, the Ghana international is unlikely to be considered for a starting role.

As a result, Pedro Porro could be retained as an auxiliary right-winger, joining Mateus Fernandes, Mathys Tel and Omar Marmoush in the final third, although Dominic Solanke has a case to start thanks to his six goal involvements from four Premier League games at the City Ground.

Sandro Tonali's Newcastle reunion was a joyless affair for the Italian, but De Zerbi is expected to keep faith with the midfielder, who joins Rodrigo Bentancur in the double pivot.

An identical back five is also anticipated, as Tosin Adarabioyo is made to wait for his debut after joining from Chelsea; the same goes for Mykhaylo Mudryk.

Tottenham Hotspur possible starting lineup:

Kinsky; Gray, Van Hecke, Van de Ven, Robertson; Tonali, Bentancur; Porro, Fernandes, Tel; Marmoush

> Click here to see how Nottingham Forest could line up against Tottenham