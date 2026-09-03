Preview: FC Utrecht vs Go Ahead Eagles - prediction, team news, lineups

Looking to turn the tide following a difficult start to the 2026-27 Eredivisie campaign, FC Utrecht welcome Go Ahead Eagles to Stadion Galgenwaard on Saturday evening.

Both sides come into the encounter after heavy defeats last time out and will aim to return to winning ways this weekend.

Match preview

From narrowly missing out on the Conference League qualifiers last season to finding themselves second-bottom in the table after four matches this term - off the back of an underwhelming pre-season - Utrecht have endured a difficult few months.

After conceding a late equaliser against Sparta Rotterdam on matchday three, Anthony Correia’s men were then thrashed 6-1 by reigning champions PSV Eindhoven, despite Artem Stepanov’s sixth-minute opener giving them early hope.

Only Twente and Ajax conceded fewer goals than De Domstedelingen in 2025-26, but this season they have already shipped 15 goals in just four matches, more than all but one team and over a third of last season's total of 42.

This weekend’s encounter marks Utrecht’s first match this season against a side that finished outside last term’s top ten, and the Cupfighters will have their sights set on three points to lift themselves out of the relegation zone.

Saturday’s hosts are unbeaten in their last four meetings with Go Ahead, although their only win in that run came in March’s 2-0 victory.

The other three ended level, with a combined score of 7-7, proving entertainment is rarely in short supply when these sides meet.

© Iconsport

Go Ahead Eagles also finished last season poorly, failing to win and collecting just three points from their final five matches, but they have started the 2026-27 campaign brightly, picking up seven points from their opening three fixtures prior to Saturday’s trip to AZ Alkmaar.

Joseph Oosting’s side were comprehensively beaten 5-2 in Alkmaar, ending the 54-year-old’s unbeaten start since taking over from Melvin Boel in July, following his departure from Royal Antwerp.

Nonetheless, a tally of seven points from their opening four games marks the Deventer-based outfit’s joint-best return at this stage since 2023, and they have every reason to approach their upcoming clash with Utrecht in a confident mood.

However, with the worst away defensive record in the division so far - seven goals conceded - Saturday’s visitors will need to tighten up at the back if they are to stand a chance of leaving Utrecht with all three points.

Five of Go Ahead’s nine goals this season have come in the first half, and with Utrecht trailing at the break in four of their last five games, Oosting’s men will sense an opportunity to take control early on.

FC Utrecht Eredivisie form:

Go Ahead Eagles Eredivisie form:

Team News

© Iconsport / Pro Shots

Long-term absentees Oualid Agougil, Alonzo Engwanda, Victor Jensen, Miliano Jonathans, Noah Ohio, and Jaygo van Ommeren remain sidelined for Utrecht.

Kevin Paredes picked up an injury in the 3-3 draw with Sparta and subsequently missed the loss to PSV; the 23-year-old is also expected to miss Saturday’s game, as is summer signing Marius Boholm.

Niklas Vesterlund was withdrawn 10 minutes into the second half last time out and remains a doubt for the hosts.

Go Ahead Eagles have an unchanged injury list from last season, with Gerrit Nauber (leg), Pim Saathof, and Robbin Weijenberg (both knee) still out of action.

Goalkeeper Luca Plogmann completed a deadline-day move to newly-promoted Cambuur, choosing not to spend a second consecutive season as a back-up.

FC Utrecht possible starting lineup:

Barkas; Nwankwo, Offerhaus, Horemans; Vesterlund, De Wit, Van den Berg, Zagre; Alarcon, Stepanov, Cathline

Go Ahead Eagles possible starting lineup:

Haug; James, Kramer, Dirksen, Sampsted; Meulensteen, Linthorst; Suray, Edvardsen, Tengstedt; Flataker

We say: FC Utrecht 2-1 Go Ahead Eagles

There have been a combined 20 goals in Eredivisie matches involving Go Ahead this season, second only to the 21 in games featuring Utrecht.

As a result, a high-scoring encounter is expected this weekend, and we are backing the home side to come out on top.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.