Preview: Al Ittihad vs Al-Nassr - prediction, team news, lineups

Al-Ittihad will be aiming to maintain their unbeaten start to the 2026-27 Saudi Pro League campaign when they take on traditional rivals Al-Nassr at Al Inma Stadium on Saturday.

The Jeddah-based club sit fifth in the Saudi Pro League table with eight points from four matches, while Al-Nassr are second with 12 points after making a perfect start to the new campaign.

Match preview

Al-Ittihad, the 2024-25 Saudi Pro League champions, failed to mount a serious title challenge last season, finishing fifth with 55 points, 31 behind champions Al-Nassr.

Jens Wissing's side have made a decent start to the new campaign, remaining unbeaten after picking up two wins and two draws from their opening four matches.

They began with a 1-1 home draw against Al-Kholood before securing back-to-back victories over Al-Qadsiah and Al-Hazem.

Goals have been something of a concern for Al-Ittihad, who have scored just five times so far while conceding three, with only one clean sheet to their name.

The home side head into Saturday's Saudi Clasico on the back of a frustrating 0-0 draw against Al-Fateh and will need to raise their level if they are to provide a strong test for their traditional rivals.

© Imago

Al-Nassr, the reigning champions, have made a perfect start to the new campaign, winning all four of their matches and sitting level on points with Al-Hilal at the top of the table.

Ange Postecoglou's side have been prolific in front of goal, scoring 12 times and conceding just three, while keeping two clean sheets in the process.

The Riyadh-based club opened the season with a 3-0 victory over Al-Fateh before following it up with a convincing 4-0 win against Al-Riyadh.

They then showed their character by recovering from two goals down to beat Al-Ettifaq 3-2, with former Liverpool star Sadio Mane scoring twice to complete the comeback.

Al-Nassr also have the recent upper hand in this fixture, completing a league double over Al-Ittihad last season with two 2-0 victories and winning four of their last six meetings with their traditional rivals.

Al Ittihad Saudi Pro League form:

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Al-Nassr Saudi Pro League form:

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Team News

© Imago / VCG

Al-Ittihad announced the signing of Colombian midfielder Richard Rios early on Thursday morning and will be working to make him available for the Saudi Clasico.

Dion Lopy was sent off against Al-Qadsiah but should be available for this fixture, while Hamed Al-Ghamdi remains sidelined with a cruciate ligament injury.

Former Tottenham winger Steven Bergwijn scored twice from the penalty spot against Al-Hazem but endured a quieter outing last time out. Nevertheless, he is expected to retain his place in the starting XI.

Al-Nassr will definitely be without goalkeeper Bento after he was sent off in the 3-2 victory over Al-Ettifaq, with Nawaf Al-Aquidi likely to deputise between the sticks.

The visitors are packed with attacking quality, with Sadio Mane, Kingsley Coman, Joao Felix and Cristiano Ronaldo all expected to feature in this eagerly anticipated clash.

Al Ittihad possible starting lineup:

Rajkovic; Al-Julaydan, Pereira, Kadesh, Abdi; Aouar, Lopy, Ali, Bergwijn; Al-Sahafi, En-Nesyri

Al-Nassr possible starting lineup:

Al-Aqidi; Alnajdi, Al-Amri, Simakan, Boushal; Mane, Costa, Angelo, Coman; Felix, Ronaldo

We say: Al Ittihad 1-2 Al-Nassr

Al-Ittihad have made a decent start to the season, but their lack of goals remains a major concern. Al-Nassr, by contrast, are in terrific form and possess considerably more firepower in attack.

The visitors also have the recent upper hand in this fixture, and we expect them to edge a high-voltage Saudi Clasico and make it three consecutive victories over their rivals.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.