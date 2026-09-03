Arsenal transfer news: Gunners confirm record breaking Gabriel Martinelli transfer to Al-Hilal

Arsenal have confirmed that Gabriel Martinelli has left the club to join Saudi Pro League outfit Al-Hilal.

Martinelli joined the Gunners from Brazilian club Ituano in July 2019 and went on to make 278 appearances for the club across all competitions, scoring 62 goals.

The 25-year-old was part of Carlo Ancelotti's Brazil squad for the 2026 World Cup and scored the winning goal against Japan.

During his seven-year spell in North London, Martinelli won the Premier League last season, the FA Cup in 2020 and the FA Community Shield in 2023.

Gabriel Martinelli: Arsenal forward completes move to Al-Hilal

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According to BBC Sport, Martinelli has joined Al-Hilal for a fee of £60m, signing a four-year contract with the Saudi club.

The Brazilian was left out of Arsenal's first two matchday squads of the season, with Mikel Arteta admitting that Martinelli would struggle for regular game time if he remained at the Emirates Stadium.

Martinelli had just 12 months remaining on his Arsenal contract, making the £60m fee particularly pleasing for the Gunners.

The winger had previously rejected an offer from Turkish club Galatasaray, but was open to a move to the Middle East after Al-Hilal presented a lucrative proposal.

Martinelli has become Arsenal's record sale, comfortably surpassing the £35m they received from Liverpool for Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

Al-Hilal: Building a strong team

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Al-Hilal currently sit at the top of the Saudi Pro League table with 12 points from four matches, level with Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr at the summit.

Martinelli should prove to be a significant addition to the squad, with the Brazilian set to link up with Ollie Watkins, who joined from Aston Villa during the summer window.

Al-Hilal have also added Dutch winger Crysencio Summerville, who left West Ham following their relegation to the Championship.