Ollie Watkins: Ex-Aston Villa star makes honest Saudi Pro League statement after scoring first Al-Hilal goal

Ollie Watkins marked his Saudi Pro League debut with a goal for new club Al-Hilal in a 3-0 home win over 10-man Al-Ahli.

The England international made his first appearance for Simone Inzaghi’s side since completing his £51m transfer from Aston Villa last Sunday.

Watkins came off the substitutes’ bench at half time with Al-Hilal leading by two goals scored by Sergei Milinkovic-Savic and ex-West Ham United star Crysencio Summerville.

The 30-year-old sealed the win for Al-Hilal in the 86th minute with a back-post header, ensuring that the Blue Waves preserve their 100% start to the new Saudi Pro League season and sit top of the table after four games.

Watkins has begun a new chapter in his career away from England, having previously representing Exeter City, Brentford and Aston Villa, spending six memorable years with the latter.

The striker scored 108 goals in 278 matches across all competitions for the Midlands outfit and was an integral member of Unai Emery’s side that won the Europa League last season.

Watkins hails ‘Premier League quality’ of Saudi Pro League

المشاركة الأولى لـ"واتكينز" ? pic.twitter.com/ZzPpWiskUN — نادي الهلال السعودي (@Alhilal_FC) September 1, 2026

Watkins’s decision to move to the Middle East surprised some supporters, and while many regard the Premier League as the strongest in world football, Al-Hilal’s new No.11 believes that the Saudi Pro League is of a similarly high standard.

"The level I saw here today was honestly of Premier League quality," Watkins told reporters post-match, as quoted by ESPN. "The match was very strong physically and demanding, and the quality was extremely high.

"I knew straight away [to join Al-Hilal when the offer came]. I watched the [FIFA] Club World Cup and I saw how well they performed. I always see who's at the top of the league and they're always up there.

"And look, I want to come here. I want to win trophies and I think this team is going to give me the best possible chance of doing that."

Watkins added: "I want to score in every game, but I kept going, kept going, and I'm going to get a lot of chances. Ruben [Neves] and Serge [Milinkovic-Savic] are very intelligent players and all I need to do is make the run.

"I'm a bit rusty at the moment, only had a couple of days training so, once I get in the groove, I'm going to be good."

While Watkins is enjoying life at Al-Hilal, Aston Villa are yet to win or score in the Premier League this season and face high-flying Hull City away from home on Saturday evening.