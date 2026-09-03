Preview: Villarreal vs Deportivo La Coruna - prediction, team news, lineups

Villarreal's search for their first victory of the 2026-27 La Liga campaign will continue on Saturday when they welcome newly-promoted Deportivo La Coruna.

The Yellow Submarine have two points from their first three league games of the season, while Deportivo have made an unbeaten start, gathering five points from three matches.

Match preview

Villarreal finished third in Spain's top flight last season, but they are still waiting for their first success of the 2026-27 campaign, opening up with successive draws against Racing de Santander and Atletico Madrid before losing 1-0 to Alaves last time out.

The Yellow Submarine have only claimed two points from their opening three matches of the campaign to sit down in 15th spot in the La Liga table.

Inigo Perez's side will continue their La Liga season this weekend before switching their attention to the Champions League, with Borussia Dortmund their first opponents in the league phase next week.

Villarreal only made two signings during the summer transfer window, bringing in Peter Gulacsi and Nathan Saliba, but 13 players moved on, either on loan or on a permanent basis.

Deportivo actually lead the overall head-to-head record between the two sides, having posted 13 victories to Villarreal's 12, while there have also been nine draws.

© Imago / Pressinphoto

The last meeting between these two sides came in May 2018, with Villarreal running out 4-2 winners in the La Liga clash, and the visitors have not actually beaten the Yellow Submarine since a 2- 0 success in May 2016.

Deportivo have made a positive start to the 2026-27 campaign, picking up five points from three matches, which has left them up in eighth spot in the table.

The Blue and Whites opened their season with back-to-back draws against Elche and Malaga, before recording a 3-1 victory over Valencia on home soil last time out.

Antonio Hidalgo's side made 10 signings during a busy summer transfer window, while nine players moved on, so there is a fresh look to the squad this season.

Deportivo are competing in Spain's top flight for the first time since the 2017-18 campaign, and the Blue and Whites have actually been in the third tier since they last featured at this level.

Villarreal La Liga form:

Deportivo La Coruna La Liga form:

Team News

© Imago

Villarreal could have a fully-fit squad for this match, although Juan Foyth is a slight injury doubt.

There are not expected to be any major surprises in the home side's XI for this match, with Gerard Moreno and Georges Mikautadze set to feature in the final third.

Alex Freeman is likely to be introduced into the team at right-back, while Pau Navarro is expected to be given the nod if Foyth is unable to prove his fitness.

As for Deportivo, Noe is out of the game due to an ankle issue.

Adria Alti was sent off in the team's clash with Valencia last time out, but the visitors are otherwise in good shape for the contest with Villarreal.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has scored three times in three appearances during an excellent start to the season, and the 37-year-old will continue in the final third of the field.

Villarreal possible starting lineup:

Junior; Freeman, Navarro, Veiga, Romero; Comesana, Gueye; Pepe, G Moreno, Moleiro; Mikautadze

Deportivo La Coruna possible starting lineup:

Roman; Navarro, Ede, Noubi, Quagliata; Rodriguez, Soriano, Amatucci; Cruz; Aubameyang, Nsongo

We say: Villarreal 2-1 Deportivo La Coruna

Villarreal will view this match as the ideal chance to put three points on the board, and we are expecting the Yellow Submarine to navigate their way to a narrow success.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.