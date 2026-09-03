Leeds lineup vs. Brighton: Predicted XI for Premier League clash including Rodon replacement

Leeds United have suffered a major injury blow regarding Joe Rodon ahead of Saturday’s Premier League clash with Brighton & Hove Albion at the Amex Stadium.

Head coach Daniel Farke has confirmed that Rodon is facing eight to 10 weeks on the sidelines with a “serious hamstring” injury, with the Welsh centre-back joining Mateo Joseph (knee) in the treatment room.

Ilia Gruev, meanwhile, has returned to training after making progress in his recovery from a knee injury, and the midfielder could be ready to feature in the matchday squad this weekend.

In the absence of Rodon, new signing Nico Elvedi could be handed his first Premier League start alongside Jaka Bijol and Tarik Muharemovic. James Justin is another option Farke may consider to place in the back three.

Justin may continue at left wing-back, though, unless Gabriel Gudmundsson is deemed fit to start against Brighton. Deadline Day signing Melvin Bard is another left-sided option, while Jayden Bogle is set to retain his place on the right flank.

Ethan Ampadu and Anton Stach are expected to link arms in centre-midfield, while new recruit Jean-Matteo Bahoya will battle with Brendan Aaronson, Harry Wilson and Noah Okafor for a start in the final third.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin netted an important equaliser in Leeds’ 1-1 draw with Brentford last weekend. All 15 of his PL goals for the Whites have come from inside the box, the joint-most for the club without scoring from outside the box along with Lee Chapman.

Leeds United possible starting lineup:

Trafford; Elvedi, Bijol, Muharemovic; Bogle, Stach, Ampadu, Justin; Wilson, Okafor; Calvert-Lewin

> Click here to see how Brighton & Hove Albion could line up against Leeds United