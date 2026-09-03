Brighton lineup vs. Leeds: Predicted XI for Premier League clash

Brighton & Hove Albion could be without up to eight players for Saturday’s Premier League clash with Leeds United at the Amex Stadium.

Mats Wieffer (knee) is the latest name to enter the Seagulls’ treatment room, joining Jack Hinshelwood (unspecified), Yankuba Minteh (leg), Kaoru Mitoma (thigh), Stefanos Tzimas (knee) and Evan Ferguson (ankle) on the sidelined.

Georginio Rutter and Yasin Ayari both missed Brighton’s 4-3 defeat at Chelsea last weekend with unspecified injuries and they will be assessed ahead of kickoff on Saturday.

If Rutter is not fit to start up front, Charalampos Kostoulas could retain his place in the starting lineup, unless head coach Fabian Hurzeler decides to hand new signing Promise David his full debut.

Deadline Day signings Chema Andres and Femi Azeez are both in contention to make their debuts, but the Seagulls duo are more likely to begin as substitutes.

Pascal Gross scored one goal and contributed to another against Chelsea, and is expected to continue in an advanced central position, with Diego Gomez and Maxim De Cuyper the most likely pair to operate out wide.

Malick Yalcouye was also on target last time out, scoring his first PL goal for Brighton, and the 20-year-old will hope to retain his starting spot in midfield, potentially alongside Olivier Boscagli who was handed a surprise start in a deep-lying role at Stamford Bridge.

In the absence of Wieffer, Costinha could be handed a start at right-back, unless Ferdi Kadioglu is moved over from left-back, while Lewis Dunk and Luka Vuskovic are expected to continue their partnership at centre-back.

Brighton & Hove Albion possible starting lineup:

Verbruggen; Costinha, Vuskovic, Dunk, Kadioglu; Ayari, Yalcouye; Gomez, Gross, De Cuyper; Rutter

> Click here to see how Leeds United could line up against Brighton & Hove Albion