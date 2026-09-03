Arsenal transfer news: Gunners already planning January move for £86m forward, it's not Julian Alvarez

Arsenal are already planning another move for attacking reinforcements after failing to land their preferred targets during the summer window.

AFC Bournemouth forward Eli Junior Kroupi has emerged as a January option for Mikel Arteta after an impressive breakthrough campaign.

The Frenchman could offer the Gunners the versatility they have been missing in the final third.

Arsenal to target Eli Junior Kroupi in the January transfer window

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According to The Independent, Arsenal are considering reigniting a move for Kroupi in January after failing to add another major attacker before the summer deadline.

The 20-year-old remains highly regarded at the Emirates after scoring 13 goals in 33 Premier League appearances for the Cherries last season.

Kroupi's summer was complicated by a fractured metatarsal that required surgery, ruling him out for several months and effectively ending any realistic prospect of a transfer.

Arsenal had explored blockbuster moves for Julian Alvarez, Vinicius Junior and Morgan Rogers, but none were completed, leaving Kroupi as a realistic option they could revisit once he returns to fitness.

Bournemouth previously wanted around €100m (£86m) for their prized asset, and would be unlikely to dramatically lower their demands simply because of his injury.

Junior Kroupi could solve key Arsenal problem position

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Kroupi could be an excellent option for Arsenal, particularly after they missed out on seemingly every major left-wing target this summer.

Christos Tzolis was the only natural winger added, while Eberechi Eze could now be asked to cover significant minutes from the left. Kroupi would give Arteta another genuine wide option while also offering the ability to play centrally.

His 13-goal Premier League season at such a young age also suggests he is already capable of making an impact in England, rather than being purely a long-term project.

The injury is the obvious concern. Arsenal will need to see how quickly he returns and whether he can rediscover his explosiveness before committing to a huge fee.

At £86m, this would still be an expensive signing, but Kroupi's versatility and Premier League pedigree make him one of the more logical attacking options for Arsenal to revisit in January.