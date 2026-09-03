Preview: Aberdeen vs Kilmarnock - prediction, team news, lineups

Aberdeen welcome winless Kilmarnock to Pittodrie Stadium for a Scottish Premiership matchup on Saturday.

Saturday's encounter will be the first of two consecutive meetings between the sides, with the Dons and Killie set to clash next Saturday in the Scottish League Cup.

Match preview

After making a superb start to the campaign, winning all of their opening five matches, Aberdeen have subsequently suffered three defeats in their last four outings.

The Dons opened the 2026-27 season with four wins from four Scottish League Cup group games, followed by dramatically defeating Hearts 2-1 on matchday one of the Scottish Premiership season - scoring two goals past the 90th-minute to seal the three points.

Stephen Robinson's side went on to lose 2-0 to Dundee before securing their revenge with a 3-0 win over the Dark Blue in the second round of the league cup, setting up a third-round meeting with Saturday's opponents.

Aberdeen have since suffered back-to-back losses to the Old Firm duo, losing 1-0 to Rangers before suffering a 3-0 defeat to Celtic, leaving the Dons heading into this fixture having lost all of their last three league games.

As a result, the Dons will now be eager to stop that losing streak and claim a much-needed league win over Kilmarnock, while also securing the upper-hand over Killie ahead of next weekend's Scottish League Cup meeting at Rugby Park.

© Imago / Action Plus

Despite their recent difficulties, Aberdeen will be considerable favourites to seal all three points, with Killie heading into Saturday's game off the back of four consecutive league losses.

Kilmarnock are the only team in the Scottish Premiership yet to put a point on the board, while no side has conceded more than their 14 goals conceded in four league matches.

Neil McCann's side have only had enjoyment in the League Cup this campaign, winning three and drawing two of their five games en route to the third round, and they will be hoping to replicate that success in the first of their double-header with Aberdeen on Saturday.

Kilmarnock will have to overcome their miserable recent record at Pittodrie if they are to claim any points, with Killie losing all of their last five visits to Aberdeen's home ground.

Aberdeen Scottish Premiership form:

Aberdeen form (all competitions):

W

W

L

W

L

L

Kilmarnock Scottish Premiership form:

Kilmarnock form (all competitions):

D

L

L

W

L

L

Team News

© Iconsport / PA Images

Aberdeen will be unable to call upon Brad Lyons, Emmanuel Gyamfi, Kusini Yengi and Kristers Tobers due to ongoing injury issues.

Robinson made four changes at half-time with the Dons 3-0 down to Celtic, and after an improved second-half showing, all four could start on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Kilmarnock's only forced absence due to injury is anticipated to be Robbie Deas, who is out until later this month with a foot issue.

Despite losing 1-0 to St Mirren last time out, aspects of the performance were encouraging, meaning McCann may name an unchanged starting 11 on Saturday.

Aberdeen possible starting lineup:

Muller; Cadden, Mayo, Knoester, Guinness-Walker; Smith, Armstrong, Ronan, Ntelo; Olusanya, Nisbet

Kilmarnock possible starting lineup:

Stryjek; McCarthy, Stanger, Yfeko; Ring, O'Hara, Lowery, Schjonning-Larsen; Kiltie; John-Jules, Hugill

We say: Aberdeen 2-1 Kilmarnock

Although Aberdeen have lost all of their last three league games, Kilmarnock have a disastrous recent record at Pittodrie and are winless in the league this term, leading us to expect a home victory.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.