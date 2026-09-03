Preview: Queens Park Rangers vs Middlesbrough - prediction, team news, lineups

Queens Park Rangers play host to Middlesbrough on Saturday afternoon looking to extend their unbeaten league record to five matches.

At a time when QPR sit in second place in the Championship table, Middlesbrough are in fifth and would move ahead of their opponents with a win at Loftus Road.

Match preview

Having ended last season with four successive defeats, few people would have anticipated anything other than an indifferent start for QPR in 2026-27.

Instead, Julien Stephan's side have been outstanding, racking up 10 points and conceding just three goals across their opening four matches.

Although there was frustration after a goalless draw at home to newly-promoted Bolton Wanderers, the Hoops have since responded with 2-1 victories over Blackburn Rovers and Cardiff City.

QPR are just one of three teams in the Championship to remain unbeaten, while only Swansea City have conceded fewer goals than the West Londoners.

Encouragingly, their seven goals have been shared across five players, with Ilias Chair and Rumarn Burrell both having two goals and one assist apiece.

© Iconsport / PA Images

Middlesbrough have gone five matches across all competitions without keeping a clean sheet, something that will naturally concern Kim Hellberg.

At the same time, few people will argue that Middlesbrough have conducted the best transfer business of the 24 Championship teams and it may only take time for some consistency to be found.

Despite a surprise 2-1 defeat at Blackburn Rovers, Boro have since responded with four points from games against West Bromwich Albion and Burnley.

Will Lankshear is proving to be an inspired buy from Tottenham Hotspur, the 21-year-old forward already having six goals in all competitions for the season.

Queens Park Rangers Championship form:

Queens Park Rangers form (all competitions):

Middlesbrough Championship form:

Middlesbrough form (all competitions):

Team News

© Imago / Amario Cozier-Duberry as a Bolton Wanderers player in May 2026.

Stephan could hand immediate recalls to the likes of Chair, Paul Smyth and Richard Kone after rotating some of his QPR XI in midweek.

However, Boy Kemper and Karamoko Dembele both remain on the sidelines through injury.

Brighton & Hove Albion loanee Amario Cozier-Duberry may be handed an immediate debut on the right flank.

That could see Riley McGree drop out of the starting lineup, while Tommy Conway is also pushing for a recall in the final third.

New £4.3m signing Rokas Pukstas may have to remain patient for a debut in midfield.

Queens Park Rangers possible starting lineup:

Charles; Mbengue, Dunne, Edwards, Lamptey; Vale, Madsen, Kamara, Chair; Kone, Burrell

Middlesbrough possible starting lineup:

Vitek; Brittain, Ayling, Jones, Borges; Berhalter, Malanda, Morris; Cozier-Duberry, Lankshear, Joseph

We say: Queens Park Rangers 2-2 Middlesbrough

This has the makings of the game of the weekend, with QPR quietly being spoken about as surprise promotion contenders. However, Middlesbrough have put together a formidable squad, and we at least expect Hellberg's side to earn a share of the spoils in an entertaining fixture.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.