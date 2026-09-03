Andoni Iraola shares update on whether Bradley Barcola will make Liverpool debut vs Ipswich Town

Bradley Barcola is set to be involved in Liverpool's squad for Friday night's trip to Ipswich Town, according to manager Andoni Iraola.

The £123m signing has trained with his new teammates this week after arriving from Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint-Germain.

However, Iraola's comments suggest the France international is more likely to make his debut from the bench.

Will Bradley Barcola make his debut against Ipswich?

© Imago / Propaganda Photo

Iraola has confirmed that Barcola will "definitely" be available for Liverpool against Ipswich provided there are no problems in Thursday's training session, via Sky Sports.

The winger completed his blockbuster move from PSG for £123m and has now trained three times with his new teammates.

Iraola was delighted with the way Barcola has settled in, particularly highlighting the player's desire to join Liverpool and his willingness to adapt quickly to his new surroundings.

"We are very happy with Bradley. He was our priority: to sign a very good player in that position," the Spaniard revealed. "He has come with the right mentality. I like that he wanted Liverpool a lot, he just wanted to come here. That's a good first sign."

The Liverpool boss also confirmed Barcola's involvement depends on Thursday's session, but the bigger question is whether he starts.

Why Barcola is likely to start on the bench

© Iconsport / Daniel Derajinski/PA Images

Iraola acknowledged that Barcola has not played any pre-season minutes, despite training normally with the group this week.

That makes a substitute appearance the most likely outcome in his first Liverpool match.

Cody Gakpo on the left and either Rio Ngumoha or Victor Munoz on the right looks the most logical starting combination, allowing Iraola to introduce Barcola gradually.

There is little reason to rush a £123m signing into the starting XI after just three training sessions, particularly with a long season ahead.

Barcola should still get his first taste of competitive action at Portman Road, and Liverpool fans may finally get their first glimpse of the new marquee signing from the bench.