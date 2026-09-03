Man United transfer news: Ex-Red Devils star Gordon Strachan criticises club's summer transfer activity as two key areas are ignored

Former Manchester United midfielder Gordon Strachan - speaking exclusively to Sports Mole - has criticised the Red Devils for not adding to their defence or bringing in a new striker during the summer transfer window.

Man United prioritised overhauling their midfield during the recent market, with Carlos Baleba, Andrey Santos and Youri Tielemans brought to Old Trafford.

The Red Devils were also keen to sign a new left-back but were unable to get a deal over the line.

There had also been talk of a new forward arriving given the speculation surrounding Joshua Zirkzee's future - the Dutchman was linked with a late switch to Everton but was unable to leave the 20-time English champions at that stage of the window.

Strachan, who represented Man United on 206 occasions between 1984 and 1989, has criticised his former club for their transfer strategy.

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Strachan: 'Man United needed to sign world-class defenders'

"I think if we go back to it, there had to be some world-class defenders. I think if you've got any hope to win any league, there's got to be world-class defenders in your team," said Strachan.

"And I don't think they've got top, top players at Man United. Who they have may have been there a year or two too long. But you need top, top players. Because if you lose four goals against teams that have just come up, that's not great.

"Again, I think Man United needed another top striker to compete with Sesko. Is it Zirkzee they have now? Yeah, he always looks like he's going to be a top player, but never really answered it.

"He's got the height, presence and technique, but as for hunger and drive to score a goal, I think he wants to be a footballer first before a goalscorer.

"It's a goalscorer Man United need, and when you're looking for top goalscorers now, you need that £100m to find a top, top one."

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Man United 'planning' to overhaul their defence next summer

Man United overhauled their attack in the summer of 2025 before focusing their attention on boosting their midfield during the recent transfer window.

It is understood that the Red Devils could sign as many as three defenders in 2027, with Harry Maguire, Matthijs de Ligt, Lisandro Martinez and Luke Shaw all said to be 'on trial' this season.

Man United remain keen on Newcastle United's Lewis Hall and could make another attempt to sign the England international during next summer's transfer window.

The Red Devils have already conceded four times in the Premier League this season to newly-promoted duo Hull City and Ipswich Town.

Gordon Strachan was speaking to Sports Mole on behalf of Premier League betting site Grosvenor Sport.