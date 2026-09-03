Man United injury, suspension list and return dates vs. Everton: Carlos Baleba, Amad Diallo, Mason Mount, Matthijs de Ligt latest

Manchester United will be aiming to make it back-to-back wins in the Premier League when they head to Everton on Sunday afternoon.

The 20-time English champions opened their 2026-27 Premier League campaign with a shock 2-0 loss to Hull City before recording a 5-2 victory over Ipswich Town last time out.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up all of Man United's injury and suspension issues ahead of the game with Everton, who have picked up four points from their first two matches of the campaign.

Matthijs de Ligt

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

Status: Out

Type of injury: Back

Possible return date: Unknown

De Ligt has not played since the end of 2025 due to a long-term back injury, which has since required an operation, but the centre-back is now back in training and very much on course to be available for selection in the first half of the 2026-27 campaign.

© Iconsport / Kazimierz Koper/Alamy

Status: Major doubt

Type of injury: Muscle

Possible return date: September 6 (vs. Everton)

Amad missed out against Hull and Ipswich due to an issue that he sustained in training, but there is believed to be a slight chance of the attacker returning for the game at Everton.

© Imago / Bildbyran

Status: Minor doubt

Type of injury: Foot

Possible return date: September 6 (vs. Everton)

Mount has been missing since suffering a foot injury against Paris Saint-Germain in pre-season, but the midfielder could potentially be back in the squad for this one, having returned to training.

Manuel Ugarte

© Imago / Sportimage

Status: Out

Type of injury: Knee

Possible return date: Unknown

Ugarte suffered a serious knee injury while representing Uruguay at the 2026 World Cup, and the midfielder is out for a significant period of time.

Tom Heaton

© Imago / IMAGO / News Images

Status: Out

Type of injury: Hamstring

Possible return date: Unknown

Heaton suffered a hamstring injury during Man United's pre-season, and it is currently unclear when the experienced goalkeeper will be available for selection again.

© Imago / Sports Press Photo

Status: Out

Type of injury: Ankle

Possible return date: Unknown

Man United's latest signing Baleba is not currently available to make his debut due to an ankle issue, but he is expected to be back on the field before the end of September.

MAN UNITED'S SUSPENSION LIST

Man United have no players banned for this match.