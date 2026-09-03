Arsenal injury news: Gunners dealt double concerns ahead of Chelsea clash

Arsenal have reportedly been handed a double injury concern ahead of their derby clash with Chelsea.

Both Arsenal and Chelsea have made strong starts to the 2026-27 campaign, winning their opening two Premier League matches, which sets up an intriguing contest.

The Gunners sit second in the Premier League table with six points from two games, while Chelsea are fourth with the same tally, separated only by goal difference.

The Premier League champions have once again looked defensively solid, keeping two clean sheets, while Chelsea have conceded five goals despite producing some exciting football under Xabi Alonso.

Arsenal injury news: Duo doubtful ahead of Chelsea game

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The Gunners held an open training session for Sky Sports cameras on Thursday afternoon, which provided some concerning updates.

According to journalist Sam Blitz, Cristhian Mosquera and Bruno Guimaraes were both absent from the session.

Mosquera appeared to suffer an injury during the 1-0 victory over Aston Villa and was replaced by summer signing Ezri Konsa.

Mikel Arteta suggested that Mosquera was withdrawn as a precaution, but the defender now appears doubtful for the meeting with Chelsea.

Guimaraes, meanwhile, suffered a muscular issue during the Community Shield but made his Arsenal debut against Villa in their previous match.

Jurrien Timber remains a long-term absentee, although he has now returned to grass training, providing a major boost for the Gunners.

Arsenal should not take any risks with injured players

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If Mosquera is unavailable, Arteta could start Konsa, the £55m summer signing, alongside Gabriel at the heart of the Arsenal defence.

Likewise, Arsenal should avoid taking any unnecessary risks with Guimaraes, particularly with Declan Rice able to partner either Myles Lewis-Skelly or Martin Zubimendi in midfield.

Mosquera and Guimaraes still have two more training sessions to prove their fitness before the match, but Arteta may be better served by leaving both players out if there is any doubt over their condition.