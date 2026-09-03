Team News: Ipswich Town vs. Liverpool injury, suspension list, predicted XIs before Premier League clash

Liverpool will travel to face Ipswich Town at Portman Road on Friday, still looking for their first Premier League win of the season.

Gary O'Neil's Tractor Boys were thrashed 5-2 by Manchester United last time out, while Andoni Iraola's Liverpool were held to a 2-2 draw by Nottingham Forest.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up the latest team news for both sides.

IPSWICH TOWN

Out: Jaden Philogene-Bidace (ankle), Azor Matusiwa (muscle), Jack Taylor (knee)

Doubtful: Emersonn (knee), Florentino Luis (calf)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Scherpen; O'Shea, Diop, Greaves, Davis; Nunez, Lukic; Fatawu, Enciso, Maeda; Akpom

LIVERPOOL

Out: Hugo Ekitike (Achilles), Giovanni Leoni (knee), Conor Bradley (knee)

Doubtful: Joe Gomez (muscle), Federico Chiesa (back)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Alisson; Frimpong, Jacquet, Van Dijk, Kerkez; Mac Allister, Szoboszlai; Gakpo, Wirtz, Munoz; Isak