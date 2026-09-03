Chelsea injury, suspension list and return dates vs. Arsenal: Moises Caicedo, Jordan Henderson updates

Free-scoring Chelsea make the daunting trip to Arsenal on Sunday, aiming to end their extended wait for success against their cross-town rivals.

Xabi Alonso's men have won every competitive match they have played under the Spanish manager, but performances have been far too chaotic to reassure fans about the sustainability of their approach.

Chelsea's wins over Fulham and Brighton & Hove Albion could have gone awry, and their soft underbelly and tendency to cede possession and territory could be exploited by a tactically intelligent side like Arsenal.

Separated by goal difference in the Premier League table, either or both sides are guaranteed to lose their unblemished record, and the Blues head into the fixture as underdogs in a fixture they have not secured maximum points in since 2021.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up all of Chelsea's latest injury and suspension news ahead of their showdown with Arsenal, whom the West Londoners have not defeated in 11 attempts.

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Status: Major doubt

Type of injury: Unspecified

Possible return date: September 6 (vs. Arsenal)

No sooner had Moises Caicedo returned as a substitute against his former club Brighton & Hove Albion than the combative midfielder was forced off injured again, lasting less than 20 minutes before being withdrawn.

Although Alonso later admitted that the change was largely precautionary, the club's assessment of Caicedo's condition during the week should play a significant role in determining his availability for this weekend.

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Status: Out

Type of injury: Wrist

Possible return date: September 12 (vs. Hull City)

Jordan Henderson is currently recovering from a wrist injury he sustained during the 2026 World Cup with England, and he is not expected to return until around mid-month.

© Imago / SPI

Status: Out

Type of injury: Unspecified

Possible return date: Sep 12 (vs. Hull City)

Marco Palestra has missed Chelsea's victories over Fulham, Luton and Brighton due to an injury sustained in training. The summer signing remains unavailable for the match against the Seagulls and may not return until mid-September.

CHELSEA'S SUSPENSION LIST

Chelsea have no players banned for their Premier League clash against Brighton.