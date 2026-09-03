Preview: Sheffield United vs Norwich City - prediction, team news, lineups

On the back of contrasting midweek results, Sheffield United and Norwich City will meet at Bramall Lane on Saturday in their fifth games of the Championship season.

The hosts managed a first league victory of the campaign to continue their unbeaten start, while their visitors suffered a third defeat in four second-tier matches in their away trip on Tuesday.

Match preview

Sheffield United return to Championship action on Saturday aiming to keep their unbeaten streak in tact, having put a first three-point haul on the board in midweek.

The Blades came into a third consecutive season in England's second tier following a playoff final loss and a disappointing 13th-placed finish last time around and have not arguably not enjoyed the most positive summer, losing several key players while facing concerns around their new ownership.

Chris Wilder's men have shown positive signs on the pitch, though, winning three and drawing three of their first six competitive outings, including EFL Cup victories over Mansfield Town and Blackburn Rovers and goalless draws against Birmingham City and Swansea City to start their league bid.

Then following a 2-2 draw away at Cardiff City last weekend, the Blades hosted Bolton Wanderers on Tuesday and twice fell behind, including inside the first 30 seconds, but they levelled quickly on both occasions through Japhet Tanganga and Patrick Bamford before Romelle Donovan snatched all three points in a 3-2 home win with a decisive finish in injury time.

Now with six points on the board from their first four league games and the chance to look ahead after a turbulent summer, Sheffield United will look to build on Tuesday's first league win of the campaign and again come out on top at Bramall Lane.

© Imago / Focus Images

Their visitors, meanwhile, arrive in South Yorkshire aiming to put things right after a tough start to their campaign.

Norwich City came into 2026-27 with high hopes, having been one of the Championship's form teams last time around from the November arrival of Philippe Clement onwards, as they climbed away from the drop zone and into an eventual ninth-placed finish.

The Canaries are yet to pick up where they left off in their first full season under Clement, though, having lost three of their first four league matches, albeit alongside a pair of EFL Cup wins, as they started with a 2-1 home loss to West Bromwich Albion and a 3-0 away beating at the hands of Millwall.

A first victory did then follow last weekend, as Mohamed Toure and Andre Brooks netted braces in a dominant 4-1 home triumph over Burnley, but they were unable to build on that in midweek, visiting Stoke City and losing 1-0 with Ethan Galbraith's early goal making the only difference as their hosts recorded their first points of the campaign.

Left disappointed by that result, making it two defeats on the road without scoring in the Championship this season, Norwich City head to Bramall Lane aiming to bounce back to winning ways and kickstart a season in which they will hope to challenge for promotion.

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Team News

© Iconsport / Sportimage, Sportimage Ltd / Alamy

Sheffield United are unable to call on Femi Seriki, who picked up an injury in their cup win over Blackburn, while fellow defender Harrison Burrows, midfielder Tahith Chong and attacker Ryan One may also remain sidelined.

In Seriki's absence, Hamza Choudhury started at right-back on Tuesday on his return to the club after a previous loan spell in 2024-25, and Japhet Tanganga and Sam McCallum are bound to continue in a back four with Mark McGuinness and deadline-day arrival Liam Kitching competing for the other centre-back spot.

Donovan and Bamford opened their accounts for the season in midweek, while Tom Cannon will hope to return to the attack in place of either Ben Brereton Diaz or Tyrese Campbell, while Kalvin Phillips, Oliver Arblaster and Joe Rothwell will all battle to start in midfield.

Norwich City are still without Mirko Topic, Lucien Mahovo, Ali Ahmed and Jovon Makama due to injuries, while midfielder Paris Maghoma should also remain sidelined having missed the last four games.

Andre Brooks joined the Canaries from Sheffield United over the summer, and he will line up on the wing again after netting his first two league goals for the club last weekend.

Anis Ben Slimane is another former Blade hoping to start in the attacking unit at Bramall Lane in support of front man Mohamed Toure, who has scored 11 goals in 15 Championship appearances since arriving in January.

Sheffield United possible starting lineup:

Cooper, Choudhury, Tanganga, McGuinness, McCallum; Donovan, Peck, Phillips, Brereton Diaz; Campbell, Bamford

Norwich City possible starting lineup:

Kovacevic; Stacey, McConville, Cordoba, Chrisene; Mattsson, McLean; Brooks, Slimane, Musaba; Toure

We say: Sheffield United 1-1 Norwich City

Sheffield United will hope to extend their unbeaten start to the season with consecutive home wins, but they have been far from convincing thus far while the visitors have much more quality than their slow start suggests. We anticipate a share of the spoils at Bramall Lane.

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