Preview: Borussia Monchengladbach vs Elversberg - prediction, team news, lineups

Newly-promoted Elversberg will hope to win their second game of the Bundesliga season when they travel to face Borussia Monchengladbach at Borussia Park on Saturday.

The 16th-placed hosts suffered a 3-0 defeat to RB Leipzig on August 29, whereas Elversberg managed to beat Bayer Leverkusen 3-2 on the same date and are sixth with three points.

Match preview

Borussia Monchengladbach were not only poor defensively against Leipzig, but they were also wasteful in front of goal, failing to convert any of their 10 shots inside the box while also hitting the woodwork once.

The hosts should not necessarily feel disheartened by the result given the quality they faced, but they will not want to repeat the start they made to their 2025-26 season, when they needed nine matchweeks to win their first league game.

To their credit, Gladbach have won three of their past four competitive fixtures, including two of their last three Bundesliga outings.

Eugen Polanski's side netted one or fewer goals in six of their eight most recent games in all competitions, blanking in three clashes.

Die Fohlen ended 2025-26 undefeated in their final seven contests at Borussia Park, winning four times and keeping four clean sheets.

© Iconsport / Heiko Becker, HMB Media, Alamy

Elversberg's may only have won by a one-goal margin against Leverkusen, but that scoreline does not reflect the nature of their incredible display.

The visitors were leading 3-0 by the time they conceded in the final 13 minutes, and they even led by two goals after just nine minutes of action.

Black and White's most recent encounter with Gladbach came in 2020, when they were beaten 5-0 in the DFB-Pokal.

Elversberg have now won both of their two games in 2026-27 while scoring six goals, but it will be a concern to boss Vincent Wagner that his side have failed to keep a clean sheet in nine of their 11 most recent matches.

The head coach's only away clash this term was a 3-1 success against Duisburg on August 22 in the DFB-Pokal, whereas they ended 2025-26 winless in their final five games on the road, losing twice in that time.

Borussia Monchengladbach Bundesliga form:

L

Borussia Monchengladbach form (all competitions):

W

L

Elversberg Bundesliga form:

W

Elversberg form (all competitions):

W

W

Team News

© Iconsport / , Eibner Pressefoto, Eibner-Pressefoto / Alamy / Alexander Neis

Gladbach's most important squad members are largely healthy, though full-back Jens Castrop and centre-back Leopold Querfeld are unavailable.

Perhaps fans will see a backline featuring Joseph Scally, Ko Itakura, Kevin Diks and David Herold, while the four could be protected by midfielders Philipp Sander and Kevin Stoger.

Striker Tim Kleindienst will hope to score for the first time in six league games, though he will need support from the likes of Robin Hack and Franck Honorat.

As for Elversberg, defender Luis Seifert is their only confirmed absentee, and his ankle issue will likely lead to the selection of Jan Gyamerah, Lukas Pinckert, Maximilian Rohr and Lasse Gunther at the back.

Forwards David Mokwa, Cole Campbell and Lukas Petkov all scored last time out, and they are set to be rewarded with starts on the weekend.

Borussia Monchengladbach possible starting lineup:

Nicolas; Scally, Itakura, Diks, Herold; Sander, Stoger; Honorat, Bolin, Hack; Kleindienst

Elversberg possible starting lineup:

Kristof; Gyamerah, Pinckert, Rohr, Gunther; Keidel, Poreba; Petkov, Onyeka, Campbell; Mokwa

We say: Borussia Monchengladbach 2-2 Elversberg

It would be one of the most impressive stories of the Bundesliga season so far if Elversberg claimed another three points.

However, they may be forced to settle for just one considering their opponents have often performed well at Borussia Park, but the game is finely poised.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.