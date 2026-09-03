Ipswich Town vs. Liverpool: How to watch, date, time, live stream and TV channel for Premier League clash

Still looking for their first win of the Premier League season, Liverpool will travel to face promoted side Ipswich Town at Portman Road on Friday.

Gary O'Neil's Tractor Boys are hoping to avoid a repeat of their 5-2 thrashing by Manchester United, but they are significant underdogs once again.

As for Andoni Iraola's Reds, they were held to a 2-2 draw by Nottingham Forest last time out, but have £123m signing Bradley Barcola in tow this week to help push them over the line.

Here, Sports Mole provides all you need to know about how to watch Ipswich take on Liverpool.

What time does Ipswich Town vs. Liverpool kick off?

This match kicks off at 8:00pm on Friday, September 4 for viewers in the UK.

Where is Ipswich Town vs. Liverpool being played?

Liverpool will travel to Portman Road, the old-fashioned ground that has been home to Ipswich since 1884.

How to watch Ipswich Town vs. Liverpool in the UK

TV channels

The game will be broadcast live on the Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League TV channels in the UK.

Online streaming

Fans can also stream the action live via the Sky Sports+ app, or through NOW TV if they have purchased the Sky Sports subscription on the online platform.

Highlights

Game-changing events such as goals will be posted by the SkySportsPL X (formerly Twitter) account, while highlights will be uploaded to the Sky Sports app shortly after full time, and to the Sky Sports Premier League YouTube channel later in the day.

What is at stake for Ipswich Town and Liverpool?

Ipswich suffered a demoralising defeat at the weekend, conceding a flurry of goals on the road, including a hat-trick from Bruno Fernandes and an own-goal from Jacob Greaves.

However, the Tractor Boys did take the lead that day, and bouncing back with a strong performance could give the club a confidence boost for their survival fight.

Meanwhile, Liverpool have been less than impressive so far in 2026-27, and will be desperate to claim their first Premier League victory of the Iraola era.

The Reds may have missed out on signing a right winger, midfielder and right-back this summer, but the addition of Barcola will almost certainly make an impact, and the Frenchman could be handed his debut at Portman Road.