Preview: Estrela Amadora vs Famalicao - prediction, team news, lineups

Estrela Amadora aim to continue their unbeaten run in the 2026-27 Primeira Liga campaign as they welcome winless Famalicao to Estadio Jose Gomes on Saturday afternoon.

The hosts from Reboleira are yet to taste defeat this season, currently sitting eighth in the Portuguese top-flight table after collecting five points from three matches, while the 14th-placed visitors from Vila Nova have managed just two points from a possible 12 this term.

Match preview

Estrela's matchday three encounter with Braga was postponed due to the Archbishops' continental commitment, but the Tricolores' return to Primeira Liga action last weekend saw them record their first victory of the campaign in a five-goal thriller at Nacional.

In an encounter that saw both teams take the lead at different stages, it was the Reboleira outfit that had the last laugh, with Leandro Antonetti netting the winner in the 83rd minute to earn a 3-2 success and extend the team's unbeaten run under new manager Pepa.

The Portuguese boss took over the reins in June following the departure of Cristiano Bacci, whose three-match spell in charge ended with the Amadorans securing outright top-flight survival on the final day with a 2-2 draw at Braga.

While Pepa's reign has seen Estrela extend their unbeaten league run to five matches, including a couple of draws from the previous campaign, there has also been consistency in terms of attacking improvement.

The Tricolores have netted two or more goals in each of their three matches of the current Primeira Liga campaign, having come from a two-goal deficit to earn a draw on the opening weekend against Sporting Lisbon before another stalemate at Alverca on matchday two.

Last weekend's victory gives Estrela an opportunity to build a sustained run of positive results, with the Reboleira outfit yet to record back-to-back league wins since consecutive triumphs over Casa Pia (1-0) and Famalicao (1-0) in October 2023, and they will look to draw on that precedent on Saturday.

© Imago / Ball Raw Images

While Famalicao recorded a victory on their next visit to Jose Gomes in 2024, that remains their only success in the last five meetings between both sides at any ground, having also managed just one point from both meetings last term, records that do not inspire confidence for a team aiming for a resurgence.

The Vila Nova club, who finished fifth last term and endured a near miss in their hunt for historic European qualification, have faltered in their early push for a continental berth under experienced coach Carlos Carvalhal, who replaced Hugo Oliveira in July.

After settling for a 1-1 draw at Estoril Praia on the opening weekend, Carvalhal saw his team suffer back-to-back defeats, following a 2-1 home loss to newly promoted Maritimo with a 1-0 reverse at Santa Clara before a drab goalless draw in last weekend's Minho Derby against Gil Vicente.

The Vila Nova outfit have struggled with a lack of cutting edge in the final third under Carvalhal, highlighted by only one big chance created last time out against the Roosters, and are now at risk of hitting an uncharacteristic run of three consecutive league matches without scoring.

That being said, Famalicao picked up a decent 25 points on the road last term, but having failed to win either of their two away league matches this season leaves them with just one victory from their last six trips in the Primeira Liga, a record the visitors will be aiming to improve on Saturday.

Estrela Amadora Primeira Liga form:

D

D

W

Famalicao Primeira Liga form:

D

L

L

D

Team News

© Imago / Buzzi

Estrela head coach Pepa could name an unchanged side on Saturday after his team claimed their first win of the campaign last weekend, with Ianis Stoica, Abraham Marcus and Antonetti all keeping their places in the hosts' attack after scoring in that encounter.

In fact, all six of the Tricolores' seven goals this season have been scored by the three players; Stoica found the net for the first time last time out, while Marcus and Antonetti have found the net twice and three times, respectively.

Kevin Jansson remains the only injury concern for the hosts from Amadora, with the Swedish midfielder yet to feature this season.

As for Famalicao, Carvalhal will monitor the fitness of midfielder Tom van de Looi, who was withdrawn from the starting XI moments before kick-off against Gil Vicente after feeling thigh discomfort during the warm-up, with Marcos Pena stepping in at late notice.

Summer signing Georgios Koutsias has now gone three consecutive matches without finding the net since his scoring debut on matchday one, and it would not be a surprise if Carvalhal rings the changes up front, with Umar Abubakar an option to lead the line.

Estrela Amadora possible starting lineup:

Linck; Scholze, Lekovic, Patrick, Soares; Botelho, Doue; Marcus, Zvonarek, Stoica; Antonetti

Famalicao possible starting lineup:

Carevic; Pinheiro, Realpe, Van Breemen, Bondo; Pena, De Amorim; Sorriso, Moreira, Dias; Koutsias

We say: Estrela Amadora 1-1 Famalicao

Famalicao face a daunting task in their quest for a first competitive victory under new boss Carvalhal, considering how resilient Estrela have been under Pepa, and we expect this encounter to end in a draw given three of the last five meetings between the sides have ended in stalemates.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.