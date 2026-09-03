Preview: Schalke 04 vs Bayern Munich - prediction, team news, lineups

Hosting their first Bundesliga home game since 2023, Schalke 04 will welcome champions Bayern Munich to Veltins-Arena on Saturday.

Die Knappen will be keen to avoid a repeat of their frustrating opening-day defeat, while the Bavarians are looking to continue their 100% start.

Match preview

Miron Muslic's Schalke are back in the big time after three years away, having lifted the 2.Bundesliga title in 2025-26.

However, Die Knappen's return celebrations were cut short last Sunday, when they were throughly beaten 3-0 on the road by Augsburg in their top-flight opener.

To be fair to Muslic's side, they did have Ron Schallenberg sent off around the hour mark while the score was still 1-0, and they may fare better with 11 men on the pitch this weekend.

Additionally, Schalke's ability to generate 2.10 expected goals that day suggests that the club could pose a threat going forward if they are able to get ahold of the ball.

Another factor that will bolster the hosts' optimism is that Saturday's blockbuster showdown will be Die Knappen's first home game of the league season, and the team will be motivated by a raucous crowd at Veltins-Arena.

That being said, Muslic's side remain significant underdogs, and having lost each of their last 12 meetings with this weekend's opponents, anything other than a defeat for Schalke would come as a surprise.

© Iconsport / HMB Media/Alamy Live News, Heiko Becker

Meanwhile, Vincent Kompany's Bayern are on the lookout for yet another Bundesliga title this term, and have made a strong start towards that goal.

The Bavarians thrashed Stuttgart 5-1 in their opener, courtesy of efforts from Dayot Upamecano, Michael Olise, Aleksandar Pavlovic and Luis Diaz, on top of an own-goal from Josha Vagnoman.

Taking all three points in such emphatic fashion will have pleased Kompany, but the fact that four different scorers contributed bodes well for the champions' attacking variety this season.

That victory has Bayern sat in their familiar spot at the top of the table, and after following it up with a 4-1 triumph over Osnabruck in the DFB-Pokal on Wednesday, the club are heading into Saturday's clash aiming for a fourth consecutive win.

It would be fair to say that fans of the Bavarians are almost expectant of a victory this weekend, and considering that Kompany's side have gone unbeaten away from home in domestic competition throughout 2026, it is not difficult to see why.

Schalke 04 Bundesliga form:

Schalke 04 form (all competitions):

Bayern Munich Bundesliga form:

Bayern Munich form (all competitions):

Team News

© Iconsport / Max Maiwald, DeFodi Images

Schalke will be lighter in midfield than ideal for this huge clash, given that Ayman Gulasi is injured, Ron Schallenberg is suspended after being sent off against Augsburg, and Kenan Karaman is a doubt with a hip issue.

In their absence, Soufiane El-Faouzi and Satoshi Tanaka look set to start in the centre of the park, flanked by wing-backs Dejan Ljubicic and Robin Gosens, given that Adrian Gantenbein is recovering from an ankle injury.

While striker Bryan Lasme deals with a calf issue, Moussa Sylla should lead the line on Saturday, supported in attack by Junior Adamu and Adil Aouchiche.

As for Bayern, they are missing versatile forward Serge Gnabry, who recently retuned to team training but is still building fitness.

Likewise, attacking midfielder Jamal Musiala is a doubt despite training well following his neurological issue, so expect to see Michael Olise, Ismael Saibari and Luis Diaz start behind talisman Harry Kane.

Schalke 04 possible starting lineup:

Karius; T Becker, Katic, Kurucay; Ljubicic, Tanaka, El-Faouzi, Gosens; Aouchiche, Adamu; Sylla

Bayern Munich possible starting lineup:

Neuer; Laimer, Upamecano, Kim, Brown; Kimmich, Pavlovic; Olise, Saibari, Diaz; Kane

We say: Schalke 04 1-3 Bayern Munich

Schalke may have been beaten 3-0 in their opener, but their underlying attacking numbers suggest they are capable of troubling Bayern in spells.

That being said, the Bavarians should have more than enough firepower to come out on top this weekend, even against a determined opponent hosting their first home match of the season.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.