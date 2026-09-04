Nottingham Forest vs. Spurs: Tricky Trees bidding to maintain 102-year streak in Premier League matchday three game

Nottingham Forest will be looking to maintain a 102-year streak against Tottenham Hotspur when they square off on Saturday afternoon.

Both clubs enter matchday three of the Premier League having failed to record a win so far.

While Spurs have suffered defeats to Brentford and Newcastle United, Forest have suffered a last-gasp defeat to Leeds United and posted a spirited draw at Liverpool.

As a result, Forest and Spurs are in 15th and 20th place in the Premier League table respectively ahead of the weekend's showdown at the City Ground.

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What record can Nottingham Forest extend in Spurs game?

Oliver Glasner will have taken encouragement from how Forest performed at Anfield, ultimately not winning due to a well-take, albeit deflected, strike.

That will have given the Austrian confidence that Forest will not lose both of their opening home top-flight matches in a season for the first time since 1924-25.

The optimism will further stem from Forest emerging victorious from their last four Premier League encounters with Spurs.

From Spurs' perspective, they are attempting to avoid losing their opening three games of a league season for just the fifth time, the last of which came in 1979-80.

Furthermore, over the same criteria of games, Spurs have not failed to score in three successive matches since 1974-75.

Across Premier League matches in general, you have to go back to November 2021 for the last time that they did not net in three top flight fixtures in a row.