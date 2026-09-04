Man City vs. Coventry City: Frank Lampard's side bidding to avoid making club history in daunting Premier League game

Coventry City will be bidding to avoid making club history when they face Manchester City on Saturday.

Frank Lampard's side have been provided with a daunting start to their first Premier League campaign in 25 years.

A visit to champions Arsenal marked their first game of the season, with a journey to the Etihad Stadium representing their second away fixture.

On one hand, Lampard will be content to get arguably the two toughest fixtures on their calendar out of the way by the first weekend in September.

However, the Englishman will also recognise that the Sky Blues are staring down the barrel of a third successive defeat.

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What unwanted club record could Coventry set in Man City game?

Coventry have suffered three defeats in a row at the start of a league campaign on just four previous occasions.

Nevertheless, should they fail to score at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday, it would represent the first time that they have not scored in any of their first three league contests.

Meanwhile, Man City have put together a 30-game unbeaten streak against newly-promoted clubs, a run that has lasted since April 2021.

Lampard also has a dismal Premier League record of his own to improve, with just four wins coming from his last 32 matches in the competition. He has also lost 14 of his last 19 games.

On a small positive note, Coventry are on an eight-match undefeated run against Man City in Premier League encounters, not suffering defeat since 1992-93.

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Haaland bidding to extend near-perfect record

Erling Haaland will be attempting to extend a near-perfect record against Premier League teams.

Of the 24 teams that he has faced in England's top flight, the Norwegian star has only failed to score against Sunderland.