Chelsea lineup vs. Arsenal: Predicted XI as Xabi Alonso sweats on Moises Caicedo injury

Chelsea head coach Xabi Alonso has been handed an untimely concern over Moises Caicedo for Sunday's Premier League match against Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium.

The Ecuadorian midfielder came off the bench in last weekend's 4-3 victory over Brighton & Hove Albion, but he was swiftly withdrawn moments later after aggravating a previous injury.

Speaking at full time, Alonso expressed hope that Caicedo's new injury was minor, although his fresh issue could hardly have been timed worse following Enzo Fernandez's move to Manchester City and the collapsed Lamine Camara deal.

As a result, Malo Gusto and Romeo Lavia are expected to operate together in the centre once more, although Pedro Neto may make way for Reece James if Alonso seeks a greater defensive presence against the champions.

Emiliano Martinez can expect the frostiest of frosty receptions on his welcome back to the Emirates, where the Argentine should be shielded by the same back three of Maxence Lacroix, Levi Colwill and Wesley Fofana.

Bagging his 49th Premier League Chelsea goal last weekend, Cole Palmer could reach the half-century mark in just 99 games; only Jimmy-Floyd Hasselbaink (84) and Diego Costa (85) needed fewer appearances to score 50 for the Blues.

Palmer and ex-Arsenal transfer target will once again form the famed front three with Joao Pedro, who could become just the second player to score and assist in his first three appearances of a Premier League season, after Michail Antonio in 2021-22.

Chelsea possible starting lineup:

Martinez; Lacroix, Colwill, Fofana; James, Gusto, Lavia, Hato; Rogers, Palmer; Pedro

> Click here to see how Arsenal could line up against Chelsea