Chelsea transfer news: Blues ''plan' £85m offer for Enzo Fernandez 'perfect replacement' in January

Enzo Fernandez's departure to Manchester City in the closing moments of the transfer window, combined with the failed pursuit of Monaco's Lamine Camara, has led Chelsea to begin planning ahead for the next transfer window with one clear objective: closing the gap left in midfield.

The London club is said to have already identified the player it considers the "perfect replacement" for the Argentinian.

According to Spanish newspaper Sport, the leading candidate to fill Fernandez's role is Atletico Madrid's Pablo Barrios, for whom the Blues are prepared to offer £85.6 million.

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Chelsea eye Pablo Barrios as 'perfect' Fernandez successor

According to the Spanish outlet, Xabi Alonso believes the Atletico midfielder has everything needed to succeed at Stamford Bridge.

Furthermore, the manager reportedly sees Barrios as the perfect complement to Moises Caicedo in midfield, combining physical strength with creativity.

However, a potential move for the midfielder could run into resistance from the Madrid side when it comes to letting the player go. That is because the 23-year-old Spaniard is considered a key figure in Diego Simeone's creative setup, and the Metropolitano club is not expected to make his departure easy.

Atletico Madrid have already shown this summer, particularly through their firm stance during the intense chase for Julian Alvarez by several European giants, that money is not their priority since the arrival of Apollo Sports Capital as the club's majority shareholder.

Barrios has a release clause of €500 million, according to Sport, and last season marked his real breakthrough, despite suffering a hamstring injury that ruled him out of the closing stages of 2026-27 and also cost him a place at the World Cup.

Despite the expectation of potential resistance from Atletico Madrid, Chelsea are reported to have already decided that Pablo Barrios is the ideal successor to Fernandez, and appear well aware that securing his signature will require a significant investment.

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Chelsea endured an intense transfer window

Beyond Enzo Fernandez's last-minute departure, Chelsea went through one of the busiest transfer windows in the club's history. The London club prioritised bringing in reinforcements to address issues within the squad, while also targeting profiles that fit closely with Xabi Alonso's approach.

In total, the Blues spent just over £345m on signings covering both defensive and attacking areas. However, the English club did not limit itself to incoming transfers, also standing out when it came to moving on surplus players from the squad.

As a result, Chelsea generated close to £390m through sales, ending the window with a highly favourable financial balance, and finishing as the club that generated the most revenue in the European market this summer.