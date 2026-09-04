Preview: SC Paderborn vs Freiburg - prediction, team news, lineups

Promoted side SC Paderborn will play their first Bundesliga home game of the season on Saturday, when European hopefuls Freiburg visit the Home Deluxe Arena.

The hosts are hoping to build on their draw last time out, while Die Breisgau-Brasilianer could make it five wins on the bounce this weekend.

Match preview

Ralf Kettemann's Paderborn reached the German top flight by way of the division's playoff, beating Bundesliga regulars Wolfsburg 2-1 on aggregate back in May.

The relative minnows are amongst the favourites to be relegated in 2026-27, but they were able to take a point from a 0-0 draw with Mainz 05 during their opener, a result that is sure to boost the club's confidence.

Adding to that feeling is the fact that Kettemann's side came into that clash having beaten Phonix Lubeck 4-2 in the DFB-Pokal six days prior, and that they are now undefeated across their last nine matches - a stretch that goes back to May 3.

However, while such resilience will give fans reason for cautious optimism on Saturday, the more pessimistic amongst the Paderborn faithful would point out that the team failed to register a single shot on target against Mainz.

Aware that the hosts are major underdogs this weekend, supporters at the Home Deluxe Arena - who may have memories of their 3-1 DFB-Pokal triumph over their opponents in November 2023 - will be hoping the occasion of their first home game can inspire the XI.

© Iconsport / SPP Sport Press Photo/Alamy Live News

Meanwhile, Julian Schuster's Freiburg fell agonisingly short of Europa League glory last term, but their disappointment will be fuelling a push to qualify once again via the Bundesliga in 2026-27.

Die Breisgau-Brasilianer kicked off their domestic league season with an emphatic 4-1 triumph over Werder Bremen on August 30, racing into a four-goal lead before the hour mark and only conceding a late consolation effort.

Schuster's men will be buoyed by that victory, not only thanks to the three points they collected, but also the fact they are now on a four-game winning streak.

Freiburg thrashed Fortuna Dusseldorf 5-1 in their DFB-Pokal clash a week earlier, sandwiched between two wins against Scottish Premiership side Motherwell on their way to reaching the league phase of the UEFA Conference League.

That momentum will have Die Breisgau-Brasilianer in full flow heading into Saturday's contest, and considering they have scored at least three goals in each of their outings this season, the visitors should be able to break down Paderborn's determined defence.

SC Paderborn Bundesliga form:

SC Paderborn form (all competitions):

Freiburg Bundesliga form:

Freiburg form (all competitions):

Team News

© Iconsport / Federico Gambarini/dpa

Paderborn will be without centre-backs Felix Gotze and Nyamekye Awortwie-Grant, who are dealing with a concussion and knee injury respectively.

Filling the gaps, Kettemann is likely to opt for a three-man defence featuring Jano ter Horst, Mattes Hansen and Tjark Scheller, flanked by wing-backs Laurin Curda and Raphael Obermair.

The hosts are also missing a number of midfielders, including Timur Gayret (ACL), Sven Michel (muscle), and Sebastian Klaas (groin), so expect to see Laurin Ulrich and Santiago Castaneda start in the centre of the park.

Marvin Pieringer looks set to operate up front this weekend, supported from out wide by Stefano Marino and Gabriel Vidovic, while 18-year-old striker Lasse Eickel recovers from a back injury.

As for Freiburg, defensive midfielder Patrick Osterhage has a muscle issue to contend with, and fellow middle-third option Rihito Yamamoto is expected to sit out in order to continue building fitness.

With that in mind, Maximilian Eggestein and Yannik Engelhardt will form Schuster's double pivot, platforming an attacking trio featuring Jan-Niklas Beste, Yuito Suzuki and Derry Scherhant, while Florent Muslija undergoes rehabilitation for an ACL injury.

SC Paderborn possible starting lineup:

Noll; Ter Horst, Hansen, Scheller; Curda, Castaneda, Ulrich, Obermair; Marino, Pieringer, Vidovic

Freiburg possible starting lineup:

Backhaus; Treu, Lienhart, Ginter, Makengo; Engelhardt, Eggestein; Beste, Suzuki, Scherhant; Matanovic

We say: SC Paderborn 0-3 Freiburg

Paderborn struggled to create clear-cut chances against Mainz, and were unable to muster even a single shot on target that day.

By contrast, Freiburg have been in impressive attacking form so far this season, so it would not be a surprise to see them run out comfortable winners on Saturday.

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