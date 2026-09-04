Preview: Hoffenheim vs Borussia Dortmund - prediction, team news, lineups

Looking to put points on the board during their first home game of the Bundesliga season, Hoffenheim will host giants Borussia Dortmund at SNP Arena on Saturday.

Die Kraichgauer are hoping to bounce back from their defeat last time out, while BVB are aiming to continue their perfect start to the campaign.

Match preview

Christian Ilzer's Hoffenheim secured qualification for the Europa League by finishing fifth in the Bundesliga last term, but while the club will be keen to repeat the trick in 2026-27, they have made a frustrating start.

Die Kraichgauer headed into their top-flight opener full of confidence after thrashing Aue 4-0 in the DFB-Pokal's first round, but they were stunned as they lost 3-2 to FC Koln on August 29.

Ilzer's side took the lead twice against the Billy Goats - once in each half through Adam Daghim and Ozan Kabak - but were unable to respond to a late brace from Thijs Dallinga.

That defeat has left Hoffenheim 13th in the table, and though the standings matter little at this stage, the team will be wary of the current three-point gap to the top seven growing any larger.

However, considering that Die Kraichgauer have only triumphed in one of their last four meetings with Saturday's opponents, fans will be doubting the hosts' chances of victory this weekend.

© Iconsport / Max Maiwald/DeFodi Images

Meanwhile, Dortmund finished runners-up to Bayern Munich once again in 2025-26, but manager Niko Kovac is hoping to mount a more substantial title challenge this time around.

To that end, BVB have made a solid start to their campaign, wrapping up a 2-0 win over Hamburger SV by half time last Saturday, courtesy of goals from Serhou Guirassy and Giannis Konstantelias.

Kovac's side backed up that victory with a 5-0 demolition of HEBC Hamburg in the DFB-Pokal on Tuesday, a result that saw the Black and Yellow keep consecutive clean sheets for the first time since February.

Knowing the strength of Bayern's consistency in a title race, Dortmund will be desperate to avoid falling behind their rivals, and having won two of their last three showdowns with Hoffenheim, Dortmund will be confident going into the clash.

That being said, Saturday's visitors were downed 2-1 at SNP Arena in the most recent meeting between the clubs, conceding two penalties from Andrej Kramaric in mid-April.

Hoffenheim Bundesliga form:

Hoffenheim form (all competitions):

Borussia Dortmund Bundesliga form:

Borussia Dortmund form (all competitions):

Team News

© Iconsport / Herrmann Agency Photography, Alamy

Hoffenheim have a generally fit squad, though doubts remain about the fitness of striker Fisnik Asllani and left winger Alexander Prass, who missed Die Kraichgauer's opener with respective knee and muscle injuries.

If neither are available, then Tim Lemperle will lead the hosts' attack, supported up top by Patrick Wimmer and Bambase Conte.

As for Dortmund, they are missing a slew of defenders, including Emre Can, who is working his way back from an anterior cruciate ligament injury, and Nico Schlotterbeck, who is "One or two weeks" away from to returning to training, according to manager Kovac.

Versatile centre-back Ramy Bensebaini is also subject to a late fitness test after he trained following a rib injury, though Daniel Svensson, Waldemar Anton and Joane Gadou should be on hand to form BVB's defensive trio.

Elsewhere, attacking midfielder Giannis Konstantelias was unfortunate enough to suffer a torn ACL after scoring on his Bundesliga debut, while Justin Lerma is sidelined due to a muscle injury, and 18-year-old Samuele Inacio is suspended following his red card against Hamburger.

In their absence, Jobe Bellingham and Felix Nmecha look set to start in the centre of the park, with Konstantinos Karetsas and Marcel Sabitzer operating just behind striker Serhou Guirassy.

Hoffenheim possible starting lineup:

Baumann; Coufal, Hajdari, Kabak, Bernardo; Avdullahu, Burger; Wimmer, Conte, Daghim; Lemperle

Borussia Dortmund possible starting lineup:

Kobel; Svensson, Gadou, Anton; Ryerson, Nmecha, Bellingham, Beier; Karetsas, Sabitzer; Guirassy

We say: Hoffenheim 1-2 Borussia Dortmund

Hoffenheim are likely to find their way onto the scoresheet this weekend, but they could walk away empty handed if they are defensively frail once again.

Dortmund will be confident of success on Saturday, though fans should expect a close-fought contest regardless of the result considering BVB's injury list.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.