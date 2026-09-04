Premier League exile: Brutal Roberto De Zerbi decision banishes Spurs star from top-flight action

Tottenham Hotspur have officially confirmed their Premier League squad for the current campaign with a notable and high-profile exclusion.

Roberto De Zerbi has completely axed Richarlison from his domestic plans following a turbulent summer transfer window.

The 29-year-old Brazil international arrived in North London from Everton four years ago but has recently struggled to cement a regular starting berth.

Richarlison was heavily linked with a sensational return to the Toffees before Tuesday's deadline, but the proposed transfer ultimately fell through.

The frustrated forward now finds himself completely isolated from the first-team picture as he searches for an immediate career lifeline.

De Zerbi confirms forward's repeated desire to leave

© Imago / IMAGO / News Images

The complete breakdown in relations between the player and the club became increasingly apparent during the opening weeks of the season.

De Zerbi explicitly confirmed the situation after dropping the attacker for their 2-0 defeat against Newcastle United last weekend.

The Italian manager revealed that the striker had "said too many times he wants to leave" during the summer window.

Richarlison responded by releasing an incendiary social media statement where he vehemently insisted that "never again will anyone decide my future for me".

With a lucrative move to Everton collapsing at the 11th hour, Spurs have now shown they intend to move on without him.

Richarlison future: Will Trabzonspor secure a late transfer deal?

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Although the English transfer window has officially closed, Richarlison still has a chance to continue his professional career elsewhere.

Turkish outfit Trabzonspor are actively pushing to secure his signature before their own regional deadline expires on Friday.

Recent reports indicate that the Super Lig outfit have already agreed personal terms with the player and are prepared to significantly increase his current salary.

Tottenham have supposedly rejected opening offers of £15m and £20m but remain keen to strike a permanent financial resolution.

If a suitable agreement can be successfully navigated, the North London side will finally offload an unhappy player while providing him with a fresh start.