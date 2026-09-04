Liverpool Champions League squad: Andoni Iraola makes Hugo Ekitike decision as Reds name squad

Andoni Iraola has officially confirmed his 25-man Liverpool squad for the upcoming Champions League league phase with two notable omissions.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Federico Chiesa and Wataru Endo have both been left out of the European group as the Reds prepare for their continental campaign.

Iraola was forced to make several difficult decisions to ensure the Merseyside outfit satisfied strict UEFA regulations regarding the inclusion of eight locally trained players.

As such, Chiesa and Endo find themselves watching from the sidelines when the English heavyweights host Atletico Madrid at Anfield next Wednesday.

Liverpool Champions League squad: Injured trio included over senior duo

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Despite currently continuing their rehabilitation from long-term issues, Giovanni Leoni, Conor Bradley and Hugo Ekitike have all been remarkably included in the final squad.

The trio are actively working their way back to fitness and could play a crucial role during the latter stages of the league phase.

Ekitike has not played for the Reds since sustaining an Achilles tendon injury against Paris Saint-Germain in April, which could keep him out until 2027.

Conversely, Endo essentially pays the price for the homegrown quota with 22-year-old academy graduate James McConnell preferred in the midfield engine room.

The former Japan international has been an unused substitute in both 2-2 draws against Newcastle United and Nottingham Forest and is widely expected to leave when his contract expires next summer.

Liverpool Champions League squad: Was writing on wall for Chiesa at Anfield?

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Chiesa was heavily linked with a permanent summer departure following a frustrating 2025-26 where he recorded just one Premier League start.

However, a transfer failed to materialise, and he now sits firmly behind Bradley Barcola and Victor Munoz in the attacking hierarchy, while Cody Gakpo, Rio Ngumoha and Lewis Koumas are also options.

If the Italian winger cannot command a place while Ekitike remains sidelined, his route back towards meaningful first-team football appears increasingly perilous under the current regime.