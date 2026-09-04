Chelsea's £125m void: Deadline Day fallout reveals truth behind Blues' failure to land Enzo Fernandez replacement

Roma boss Gian Piero Gasperini has firmly dismissed recent speculation suggesting he personally blocked Manu Kone from joining Chelsea on deadline day.

The Premier League heavyweights were desperately scrambling to secure a midfield replacement following the record-breaking £125m departure of Enzo Fernandez to Manchester City.

Widespread reports in Italy initially indicated that a £50m agreement was incredibly close between the clubs before the Italian manager forcefully intervened.

Chelsea were supposedly willing to send Jamie Gittens to the Stadio Olimpico on loan as part of an elaborate exchange deal to secure the France international.

However, Gasperini has now publicly clarified the situation and completely rubbished the notion that he prevented the highly-rated midfielder from sealing a late switch to Stamford Bridge.

Gasperini dismisses deadline-day transfer veto

© Imago / Giuseppe Maffia

Speaking directly to Gazzetta dello Sport via Fabrizio Romano, the Roma head coach categorically denied having any involvement in the reported transfer collapse.

"I did not have any say in the Manu Kone deal, at all," Gasperini explained when questioned about his supposed deadline-day veto.

The veteran tactician confirmed that the Italian club never actually received a formal proposal from the Blues despite the intense media scrutiny surrounding his player.

"We didn't even receive any bid for Manu Kone on Deadline Day and in any case there was gonna be no time for any deal."

Roma sporting director Tony D'Amico also corroborated the manager's statements by reiterating that the London outfit only made informal enquiries rather than presenting an official offer.

Did Chelsea miss out on Kone?

© Imago / Giuseppe Maffia

Failing to secure a direct replacement for Fernandez has undoubtedly left Xabi Alonso extremely short of elite midfield options outside of Moises Caicedo.

The West London club initially prioritised a move for Monaco star Lamine Camara before the Ligue 1 outfit unexpectedly backed out of the proposed agreement.

Turning their attention towards Kone at the 11th hour was always going to prove incredibly difficult given Roma's understandable reluctance to sanction late departures.

Gasperini clearly views the 25-year-old as a fundamental component of his tactical system as the Giallorossi prepare for a demanding Champions League schedule.

Chelsea must now rely on their existing squad depth to navigate the domestic calendar until the transfer window reopens in January.