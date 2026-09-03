Preview: Wigan Athletic vs Stockport County - prediction, team news, lineups

Wigan Athletic will be targeting a second consecutive win when they welcome Stockport County for Saturday's League One encounter.

Meanwhile, the Hatters were looking to bounce back from their midweek defeat away to Luton Town.

Match preview

Wigan made a poor start to the League One season, losing three consecutive matches, including back-to-back defeats without scoring against Leyton Orient and AFC Wimbledon.

The Latics finally got on the board with a much-needed 3-1 victory against newly-promoted MK Dons on Wednesday.

Jensen Weir netted a brace alongside a Max Power effort to fire Wigan to their first league victory of the season.

The win moved Gary Caldwell's side off the bottom of the table, but they remain in the bottom three on goal difference.

Wigan will now be targeting a second straight victory and their first clean sheet of the season after conceding in all six of their competitive games.

However, their hopes of victory may be tempered by the fact that they have won just one of their previous six competitive meetings (D3, L2).

© Iconsport / Adam Edwards/Alamy Live News

Stockport face the tough challenge of mounting another top-six bid after experiencing disappointment in the playoffs in the last two seasons.

Jimmy McNulty, who replaced Dave Challinor in the summer, has started his tenure with mixed results in the league, having seen his side collect six points from their opening four games.

The Hatters flew out of the blocks with a 3-1 victory over Plymouth Argyle before falling to a narrow defeat against Blackpool.

Stockport returned to winning ways with an emphatic 5-1 victory at home to Wycombe Wanderers, only for their inconsistent start to the season to continue with a defeat in Wednesday's away clash with Luton Town.

Nakhi Wells and Callum Marshall struck in the second half to condemn Stockport to a 2-0 defeat, leaving them in ninth position ahead of their trip to the Brick Community Stadium.

Stockport can draw confidence from the fact they took four points from their two league games against Wigan in the 2025-26 season, a 1-1 away draw in August 2025 and a 4-2 home win in February.

Wigan Athletic League One form:

Wigan Athletic form (all competitions):

Stockport County League One form:

Stockport County form (all competitions):

Team News

© Imago

Wigan midfielder Ryan Trevitt will miss up to three months of action after suffering a hamstring injury in training.

Forward Christian Saydee remains sidelined with a calf problem, while winger Akeel Higgins is likely to miss a second straight game after picking up an injury in last weekend’s loss to Wimbledon.

Fulham loanee Luke Harris is also a fitness concern following his early withdrawal in the midweek win over MK Dons.

As for the visitors, they are likely to be without defender Brad Hills and midfielder Riley Rydel due to injury.

McNulty could make a couple of alterations to his lineup, which could lead to recalls for Ryan Glover and Ben Osborn.

Kyle Wootton should continue to lead the line, with the striker looking to add to the two league goals he has scored this season.

Wigan Athletic possible starting lineup:

Whitworth; Carragher, Burns, Fox; Weir, Power, Gray, Murray; Costelloe, Walsh; Perkins

Stockport County possible starting lineup:

Whatmuff; Gordon, O’Connell, Pye; Glover, Bate, Norwood, Osborn; Diamond, Wood, Wootton

We say: Wigan Athletic 2-2 Stockport County

Wigan showcased their attacking three in the 3-1 win against MK Dons, while Stockport have racked up nine goals in the early stages of the season, and we think the two respective attacks could enjoy themselves in an exciting draw.

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