Arsenal lineup vs. Chelsea: Predicted XI after Declan Rice, Cristhian Mosquera injury updates

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has received mixed injury news on Declan Rice and Cristhian Mosquera ahead of Sunday's Premier League showdown with Chelsea at the Emirates Stadium.

Neither man was able to complete the full 90 in Monday's 1-0 win over Aston Villa, and Mosquera was absent from team training on Thursday, but Rice was able to take part.

Mosquera has not been definitively ruled out of the London derby, but the door has surely swung open for Ezri Konsa to make his full Arsenal debut, as William Saliba (back) is still months away from a return.

Arteta is also expected to cope without Jurrien Timber (groin) for a little while longer, so Ben White's spot at right-back is safe, as is the left-back role for Premier League Player of the Month nominee Riccardo Calafiori.

Bruno Guimaraes was also missing from practice in midweek, so Myles Lewis-Skelly's spot is in no danger, and Rice should be given the thumbs-up to partner his compatriot in the double pivot.

Two for two in terms of Premier League games and goals, Bukayo Saka could become the first Arsenal player since Alexandre Lacazette in 2020-21 to score in their opening three matches of a campaign.

The England international is expected to feature alongside Martin Odegaard, Christos Tzolis and Kai Havertz in an unchanged attack, albeit one weakened by the exits of Gabriel Martinelli, Gabriel Jesus and Ethan Nwaneri.

Arsenal possible starting lineup:

Raya; White, Konsa, Gabriel, Calafiori; Lewis-Skelly, Rice; Saka, Odegaard, Tzolis; Havertz

> Click here to see how Chelsea could line up against Arsenal