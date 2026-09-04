Barcelona transfer news: Barca to revive January move for missed summer target beyond Julian Alvarez

Barcelona have already lined up a fresh push for next winter's transfer window, targeting another missed summer priority beyond Julian Alvarez.

Throughout this summer's transfer window, Barcelona attempted to complete a deal for Julian Alvarez, but ultimately failed to reach an agreement with Atletico Madrid. Although the summer window has now closed, the Argentine striker's situation has already been reignited behind the scenes.

The Colchoneros' star remains a priority for the Blaugrana heading into 2027, starting with the upcoming January window. It remains to be seen whether the first half of the 2026-27 season could change the Madrid club's stance on this front. A new Alvarez saga could well resurface in January.

Barcelona pushed until the very end of the window to sign Ruud Nijstad

© Imago / Orange Pictures

Either way, according to information from Mundo Deportivo, Barcelona are planning to make a fresh attempt to sign Ruud Nijstad in January.

The Spanish champions had made strengthening the centre of their defence a priority in the closing stages of the window, identifying the 18-year-old as their top target, but ultimately failed to complete the deal.

The Spanish outlet reported that Barcelona had made an £7m offer for the Twente player, who was asking for £8.5m. The Catalan club also made one final attempt on the last day of the window, but once again ran into resistance from the Dutch club's demands.

Twente are said to be holding out for a blockbuster Premier League move for their prized asset in 2027.

Deco set to try again in the next winter window

© Iconsport / Xavi Urgeles/ZUMA Press Wire

Despite Twente's determination to secure the best possible fee for Ruud Nijstad, Barcelona are therefore planning to return with a fresh approach this winter.

The Blaugrana are particularly counting on the young Dutchman's own powers of persuasion to convince the Eredivisie club to sell. This summer, he already made a public appeal to Barcelona.

"Playing for Barcelona and forming a centre-back partnership with Pau Cubarsi would, of course, be my ultimate goal," he had said at the time. It remains to be seen whether the Catalan club can now make his dream come true in January 2027.