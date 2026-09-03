Barcelona injury, suspension list and return dates vs. Valencia: Gavi, Frenkie de Jong latest

Barcelona will continue their 2026-27 La Liga campaign against Valencia on Sunday afternoon.

The Catalan giants have won their first three league games of the season against Elche, Athletic Bilbao and Rayo Vallecano, scoring 12 times in the process.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up all of Barcelona's injury and suspension news ahead of their clash with Valencia, who have only picked up one point from their opening three La Liga matches.

© Imago / IMAGO / Ball Raw Images

Status: Out

Type of injury: Knee

Possible return date: Unknown

De Jong is currently on the sidelines with a knee ligament injury, and it is unclear at this stage of proceedings when the Netherlands international will return.

© Imago / Sportimage

Status: Out

Type of injury: Knee

Possible return date: Unknown

Bardghji was expected to leave Barcelona on loan during the transfer window before the news broke that he had suffered a torn ACL, which will sideline him for a significant period.

© Imago / Ball Raw Images

Status: Out

Type of injury: Knee

Possible return date: September 13 (vs. Levante)

Gavi was forced off against Elche on August 23 with a knee injury, and the midfielder will once again miss out here, but he could be back against Levante on September 13.

BARCELONA'S SUSPENSION LIST

Barcelona have no players banned for this match.