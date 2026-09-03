Preview: Reading vs Blackpool - prediction, team news, lineups

Reading will be looking to continue their good form when they welcome Blackpool to the Select Car Leasing Stadium on Saturday.

The hosts currently sit 14th in the League One table, while the visitors are third.

Match preview

Reading look to be hitting their stride, having beaten Stevenage 3-0 in the EFL Cup and thumped Mansfield Town 5-0 in the league in their last two games.

The 5-0 win over Mansfield was their first league victory this season following a dramatic 4-3 defeat to Luton Town and a disappointing 0-0 draw with Wimbledon.

Head coach Leam Richardson branded the victory a "really good night's work, particularly as Mansfield had beaten Luton 5-2 last Sunday.

Reading have strengthened their squad considerably in the transfer market, bringing in Josh Stokes, Kyreece Lisbie, Udoka Godwin-Malife, Jacob Brown, George Earthy, Conor Masterson, Josh Knight and Jamie Reid.

Reid was an unused substitute against Mansfield and will provide depth and support in attack, having bagged 40 goals in 128 League One appearances for Stevenage, although Jack Marriott remains the first-choice striker.

© Imago / NurPhoto

Blackpool, meanwhile, will be looking to get back to winning ways after suffering a 2-1 defeat to Barnsley on Wednesday.

The result was Blackpool's first league defeat of the season and head coach Ian Evatt admitted they "have to be more clinical".

However, Evatt also claimed that he feels "more positive" after the defeat than he did after their 4-0 thumping of Peterborough United last Saturday, highlighting his side's "spirit, togetherness, fight and quality".

It is also worth noting that Blackpool have beaten Reading seven times in their last 10 meetings across all competitions

Reading League One form:

Reading form (all competitions):

Blackpool League One form:

Blackpool form (all competitions):

Team News

© Iconsport / Mark Fletcher, MI News & Sport / Alamy

Reading are unlikely to make many changes after their big win over Mansfield, with Marriott looking to continue his good form up front.

Marriott bagged a brace against Mansfield and has now scored five goals in three league games this season, while Kyreece Lisbie and Paddy Lane are set to continue out wide.

Blackpool will be without Fraser Horsfall, Michael Ihiekwe, Jordan Brown, Niall Ennis, Dale Taylor and Hayden Coulson due to injury, but Ilmari Niskanen could make his return from a shoulder issue.

Dion Charles is set to continue up front, with support out wide from Josh Bowler and Tom Bloxham.

Reading possible starting lineup:

Pereira; Godwin-Malife, O'Connor, Ward, Dorsett; Wing, Rinomhota; Lisbie, Earthy, Lane; Marriott

Blackpool possible starting lineup:

Peacock-Farrell; Williams, Casey, Earl, Munroe; Morgan, Anderson; Bowler, Honeyman, Bloxham; Charles

We say: Reading 2-1 Blackpool

Reading look to have found some form and should have enough quality and depth to beat a well-drilled Blackpool side.

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