Team News: Fulham vs. Crystal Palace injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

Fulham and Crystal Palace will lock horns in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon.
It has been a tough start to the campaign for both sides, with Fulham sitting 16th in the Premier League table, while Palace are 18th, and here Sports Mole rounds up the team news for both sides.
FULHAM VS. CRYSTAL PALACE
FULHAM
Out: Tom Cairney (knee)
Doubtful: None
Sports Mole's predicted XI: Leno; Castagne, Andersen, Bassey, Robinson; Berge, Charles; Iwobi, King, Palacios; G Garcia
CRYSTAL PALACE
Out: Chadi Riad (knee), Jean-Philippe Mateta (thigh), Ismaila Sarr (groin)
Doubtful: None
Sports Mole's predicted XI: Henderson; Canvot, Richards, Tomiyasu; Khalaili, Kamada, Wharton, Mitchell; McNeil, Larsen, Pino