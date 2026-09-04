Team News: Fulham vs. Crystal Palace injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

Fulham and Crystal Palace will lock horns in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon.

It has been a tough start to the campaign for both sides, with Fulham sitting 16th in the Premier League table, while Palace are 18th, and here Sports Mole rounds up the team news for both sides.

FULHAM

Out: Tom Cairney (knee)

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Leno; Castagne, Andersen, Bassey, Robinson; Berge, Charles; Iwobi, King, Palacios; G Garcia

CRYSTAL PALACE

Out: Chadi Riad (knee), Jean-Philippe Mateta (thigh), Ismaila Sarr (groin)

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Henderson; Canvot, Richards, Tomiyasu; Khalaili, Kamada, Wharton, Mitchell; McNeil, Larsen, Pino