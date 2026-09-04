Tottenham drop major Dejan Kulusevski injury hint as final 25-man Premier League squad revealed

Tottenham Hotspur have dropped a major hint that Dejan Kulusevski could be nearing a return after naming him in their final 25-man Premier League squad.

The Sweden international has not played for Spurs since the 2025 Europa League final due to a persistent knee problem.

Roberto De Zerbi has previously urged caution over his comeback, but his inclusion suggests the winger remains part of Tottenham's plans for the season.

Spurs reveal final 25-man Premier League squad

© Iconsport / Paul Marriott, Alamy Live News

Kulusevski has been included in Spurs' final Premier League squad despite not featuring for the club in nearly 18 months.

The 25-year-old has endured a serious and persistent kneecap problem, which ruled him out throughout last season under Thomas Frank, Igor Tudor and Ange Postecoglou.

However, Kulusevski has recently been seen training at Hotspur Way as he slowly works towards a return.

De Zerbi has repeatedly stressed that Spurs will not rush him, although his place in the squad is an encouraging development.

Mohammed Kudus has also been included after recovering from a troublesome thigh injury.

The former West Ham man made his comeback from the bench during the 2-0 defeat to Newcastle United and could provide another option on the right following Mikey Moore's loan departure.

Richarlison was absent from the squad, with De Zerbi previously confirming that the Brazilian wants to leave the north London outfit.

Does Dejan Kulusevski have a future at Spurs?

© Imago

On this news, it certainly appears that Kulusevski could be given a new lease of life under De Zerbi.

His inclusion in the Premier League squad suggests the Italian still sees a role for him despite the lengthy absence, although Spurs will need to manage his return carefully.

Fans will now be hoping the Swede can finally put his injury problems behind him and make his first Tottenham appearance since May 2025 in the near future.