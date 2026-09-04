Everton transfer news: Toffees eye 'shock' move for veteran free-agent to solve striker crisis

Everton are now considering a surprise move for Jamie Vardy as they look to solve a major striker crisis following their chaotic transfer window.

The Toffees sold Beto on deadline day but failed to replace him after a £40m deal for Folarin Balogun collapsed, leaving David Moyes with limited options in attack.

And the Merseyside club could now turn to the veteran free agent as they attempt to strengthen their squad outside the transfer window.

Everton consider surprise Jamie Vardy deal

© Imago / IPA Sport

According to reports, Everton are weighing up a 'shock move' for Vardy after being left with Thierro Barry as their only recognised available striker.

Their situation was made worse by a failed loan bid for Manchester United's Joshua Zirkzee, while Iliman Ndiaye also departed for Manchester City.

Brennan Johnson arrived from Crystal Palace in a swap deal involving Dwight McNeil and could fill in centrally, but he is far from a natural solution.

Vardy, meanwhile, is available on a free transfer after leaving relegated Serie A side Cremonese at the end of last season.

The 39-year-old veteran has been linked with Wrexham AFC and Sao Paulo, but is said to have rejected an approach from the Welsh club.

Will Everton sign a striker on a free transfer?

© Imago / NurPhoto / Giorgos Arapekos

While the Leicester legend scored 200 goals in 500 appearances for the Foxes and famously helped them win the Premier League in 2015/16, a move still feels unlikely at this stage.

Everton's need for another striker is glaringly obvious, but at 39, Vardy is hardly the right answer.

Of course, his experience and goalscoring pedigree would make him an intriguing short-term addition, particularly with the Toffees so short of senior attackers.

However, you could argue that Anthony Martial and Mauro Icardi look like more attractive free-agent options if Everton want a proven striker who could offer something more long-term.

Vardy cannot be ruled out, but Everton may well have better alternatives to explore.