Team News: Man City vs. Coventry injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

Manchester City welcome newly-promoted Coventry City to the Etihad Stadium for gameweek three of the new Premier League season on Saturday afternoon.

The Citizens have won their opening two league games, while the Sky Blues are yet to pick up a single point or score a goal thus far, and here, Sports Mole rounds up all the latest team news for the two clubs.

MAN CITY

Out: Jeremy Doku (calf)

Doubtful: Matheus Nunes (muscle)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Donnarumma; Khusanov, Dias, Guehi, Gvardiol; Anderson, Bouaddi; Foden, Cherki, Semenyo; Haaland

COVENTRY

Out: Haji Wright (thigh)

Doubtful: Frank Onyeka (hip), Sidiki Cherif (fitness)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Rushworth; Van Ewijk, Thomas, Pinnock, Amenda, Dasilva; Yirenkyi, Grimes, Rudoni; Mason-Clark, Awoniyi