Premier League Gameweek 3
Man City
Sep 5, 2026 3.00pm
Etihad Stadium
Coventry

Team News: Man City vs. Coventry injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

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Man City vs. Coventry injury, suspension list, predicted XIs
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Manchester City welcome newly-promoted Coventry City to the Etihad Stadium for gameweek three of the new Premier League season on Saturday afternoon.

The Citizens have won their opening two league games, while the Sky Blues are yet to pick up a single point or score a goal thus far, and here, Sports Mole rounds up all the latest team news for the two clubs.

MANCHESTER CITY vs. COVENTRY CITY

 

MAN CITY

Out: Jeremy Doku (calf)

Doubtful: Matheus Nunes (muscle)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Donnarumma; Khusanov, Dias, Guehi, Gvardiol; Anderson, Bouaddi; Foden, Cherki, Semenyo; Haaland

COVENTRY

Out: Haji Wright (thigh)

Doubtful: Frank Onyeka (hip), Sidiki Cherif (fitness)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Rushworth; Van Ewijk, Thomas, Pinnock, Amenda, Dasilva; Yirenkyi, Grimes, Rudoni; Mason-Clark, Awoniyi

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