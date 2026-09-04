Chelsea transfer news: Xabi Alonso reacts to Lamine Camara disappointment, gives take on Blues midfield options

Chelsea manager Xabi Alonso is refusing to dwell on the disappointment of failing to sign Monaco midfielder Lamine Camara.

Alonso has enjoyed the perfect start to life at Stamford Bridge, recording successive wins over Fulham and Brighton & Hove Albion.

However, ahead of Sunday's Premier League showdown with Arsenal, Chelsea are one midfielder light of where they had hoped to be after the sale of Enzo Fernandez to Manchester City.

That is a result of Monaco backtracking on an agreement to sell Camara to the West Londoners on transfer deadline day.

Speaking at a press conference on Friday, Alonso suggested that he was content with the options still available to him.

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Alonso speaks on Camara, Chelsea midfield options

Alonso preferred to speak on the positives of the start of 2025-26, as well as highlight some names who could join the list of alternatives to the established crop in the engine room.

He told reporters: "I think that we are prepared. I'm happy with the squad, with the depth, with the healthy competition we have in different positions.

"As well, I've mentioned that there is a good balance between players of different stage, mature players, young players, players already that are in a good maturity moment as well.

"We need to build that energy during the week to perform well in the weekends. So far, it's just two games, but it has been a good start and now we know who is going to be in the building and that's good to have this certainty."

When quizzed on his options specifically, he added: "We have different qualities, personalities, like Valentin [Barco], he is young but he has come with great energy. We have Hendo (Jordan Henderson), he has the composure, the mentality, he knows what is going on in the game so he is getting closer and closer to playing time.

"With Romeo [Lavia], Reece [James] as well, even Malo [Gusto] can play, [Reggie] Watson as well, Mahdi [Nicoll-Jazuli] from the academy. We have options and we need to have the right balance and we think that we have quality, competitiveness for all the season and to face each opponent."

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Is Alonso right to be happy with Chelsea's midfield options?

While having Camara in his squad would have no doubt pleased Alonso, he is certainly not short of personnel for the engine room.

Concern remains over the fitness of Moises Caicedo, who seems likely to miss the Arsenal game, and the playing time of Reece James and Romeo Lavia will have to be managed.

Nevertheless, Chelsea have just 16 more Premier League fixtures before January, and there should be enough options to manage that schedule, particularly when European football is not present on their calendar.