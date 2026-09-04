Aston Villa news: Unai Emery explains bizarre decision to leave Taylor Harwood-Bellis, Brian Madjo out of Champions League squad

Unai Emery has revealed his reasons for excluding Taylor Harwood-Bellis and Brian Madjo from Aston Villa's squad for the Champions League.

On transfer deadline day, Villa paid in the region of £25m to sign Harwood-Bellis from Southampton, the England international essentially being viewed as a replacement for Ezri Konsa.

Meanwhile, Madjo made the headlines last month when the 17-year-old scored against Paris Saint-Germain in the UEFA Super Cup final, strengthening the feeling that the teenager is one of the top prospects in world football.

However, Emery has taken the decision to leave the pair out of his squad for the League Phase of the Champions League.

Speaking at a press conference ahead of Saturday's Premier League fixture against Hull City, the Spaniard attempted to justified his judgment call.

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Why are Harwood-Bellis, Madjo not in Aston Villa's Champions League squad?

Emery gave the impression when addressing reporters that being Villa's last summer signing worked against Harwood-Bellis, while he cited Madjo's inexperience in senior football.

He told reporters: "It is hard, the decision we took, and for the players.

"To decide, it is through the analysis of how we are expecting to be until January. We are going to play eight matches. [Modou Keba] Cisse is not in because he is injured. Madjo is still injured for the next two weeks minimum.

"Taylor arrived as the last one (signing), and we can get the balance with Lamare Bogarde, and we can even play [Boubacar] Kamara. We tried to analyse it deeply.

"Taylor will be here for a long time, and hopefully, we will have the opportunity to play in Europe with us, in January maybe, and the next few years.

"Madjo is 17 years old and is so, so young. He will have, for sure, more opportunities to play with us this year and the next years in Europe."

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Why Aston Villa fans will start to question Emery

During the closing days of the summer transfer window, Emery was prepared to loan out Tammy Abraham.

Although Abraham decided to fight for his place, he was criticised for his level of performance last season.

Meanwhile, Emery has chosen to select Tyrone Mings, who has gradually dropped down the Villa pecking order, over a player who has just cost the club a substantial transfer fee.

There will be an acceptance that Villa's lack of homegrown players has hamstrung Emery to a certain extent.

At the same time, supporters would likely have favoured the inclusion of Harwood-Bellis and Madjo given their potential to become key players at the club.